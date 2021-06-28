NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat interested in acquiring Houston Rockets' guards John Wall and Eric Gordon 

The Miami Heat are expected to be a busy team this offseason, with the latest NBA trade rumors suggesting that the 2020 NBA Finals runners-up are interested in Houston Rockets veteran duo John Wall and Eric Gordon.

Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network recently reported this NBA trade rumor via Twitter.

The Miami Heat are looking to add more depth to their backcourt, with Kendrick Nunn, Goran Dragic and Duncan Robinson all likely to depart the club. They have already been linked with numerous guards, including the likes of Kyle Lowry, Spencer Dinwiddie and Dennis Schroder.

Report: The Miami Heat are reportedly one of the teams with interest in Spencer Dinwiddie this offseason, via @massey_evan pic.twitter.com/SoNtuY1Jse — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) June 23, 2021

The Miami Heat suffered a disappointing first-round exit against the Milwaukee Bucks in the 2021 NBA playoffs. This is one of the major reasons why they are expected to make big moves in the offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets tried trading for Tyler Herro at the trade deadline but the Miami Heat refused to let their star leave

Miami Heat is open to moving Tyler Herro (left) this summer, as per NBA Trade Rumors

Miami Heat's Tyler Herro has been one player who has been one of the most talked-about players concerning the NBA trade rumors. Massey mentioned in his report that the Houston Rockets tried trading for the second-year guard at the trade deadline in March, but the Heat refused to part ways with him.

Here's what Massey said:

"Houston tried to get him (Herro) at the trade deadline but the Heat resisted. Eric Gordon and John Wall are names Miami is interested in, but they still love Herro too, so it would have to be a deal that helps their NBA Finals chances to move him."

As mentioned by Massey, the Miami Heat will trade Tyler Herro only if there is a player they deem fit for them to win the championship. However, considering the Houston Rockets' previous interest in Herro, it seems likely that they will ask for him to be a part of any kind of trade talks surrounding Wall and Gordon. On top of that, NBA trade rumors have also suggested that the Rockets will be a potential landing spot for Herro this summer.

The Miami #Heat will be open to trading Tyler Herro this offseason. Per sources to @HoopAnalysisNet, the Houston #Rockets are a potential landing spot for him. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 26, 2021

