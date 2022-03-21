NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat strong contenders for 3-time All-Star should he become available in summer

The Miami Heat have put themselves in a strong position in the 2021-22 NBA season, holding the best record in the East. However, they’re not resting on their laurels. Just last summer, they made major changes to their roster, bringing in the likes of Kyle Lowry and P.J. Tucker. Recent reports now suggest Miami is interested in signing Bradley Beal, provided he wants a new home.

Bradley Beal of the Washington Wizards has a player option worth $36.4 million for 2022-23, but opting out might help him earn a better offer. Beal has featured in 40 games this season, averaging 23.2 points, 4.7 rebounds, and 6.6 assists, but an injury to his left wrist and surgery thereafter has forced him to the sidelines.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: Miami Heat seen as ‘legitimate’ suitors for Bradley Beal should he seek a new home heatnation.com/rumors/report-… Report: Miami Heat seen as ‘legitimate’ suitors for Bradley Beal should he seek a new home heatnation.com/rumors/report-…

The Miami Heat have a veteran roster capable of making noise in the playoffs. Jimmy Butler, Kyle Lowry, Bam Adebayo and P.J. Tucker are all reliable players who have experience in playoff basketball, along with a young core that includes Tyler Herro, Max Strus and Caleb Martin. Victor Oladipo has made his return after a long injury, adding firepower to an already skilled roster.

The Miami Heat (47-24) are first in the East, three games ahead of the defending champions – the Milwaukee Bucks – in second. The Heat have a well-oiled defensive system that will come in handy over a seven-game series in the playoffs, and a lot depends on how the postseason pans out for the franchise.

Bradley Beal is likely to be a serious target if their aspirations for the title are not met in the current season. That would put pressure on Pat Riley to adopt an approach similar to the LA Lakers and the Brooklyn Nets, of creating a super-team.

NBA @NBA



KP: 27 PTS, 5 AST Kristaps Porzingis was LIGHTS OUT in the 4th-quarter dropping 16 points to secure the @WashWizards win! #DCAboveAll KP: 27 PTS, 5 AST Kristaps Porzingis was LIGHTS OUT in the 4th-quarter dropping 16 points to secure the @WashWizards win! #DCAboveAllKP: 27 PTS, 5 AST https://t.co/GWESSjOEpj

Beal has a lot of time in hand to make decisions about his future landscape in the NBA. The Wizards’ recent addition of Kristaps Porzingis and the surrounding talent of Kyle Kuzma, Rui Hachimura and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is enough of a reason for Beal to be excited. Earlier this year, Bradley Beal commented on the trade rumors during the deadline, saying:

“I’m very well aware of how we’re playing and how other teams are playing and what my interests are and getting this organization an opportunity to prove that and show it."

Speculations are gonna be what they are, I can’t control that, but I know what comes out of my mouth and I know where my heart is," he added.

Miami Heat is likely to face challenges even if Bradley Beal opts out of contract

Firstly, a player of Bradley Beal’s caliber is sure to draw interest from more than one franchise. If Beal decides to leave Washington, many more teams are likely to line up with offers to try to lure the three-time All-Star onto their side.

The Athletic NBA @TheAthleticNBA



The package would have been centered around Ben Simmons and draft picks.



More: Before Bradley Beal underwent season-ending wrist surgery, the Sixers worked on a potential trade for the two-time All-Star, sources tell @ShamsCharania The package would have been centered around Ben Simmons and draft picks.More: theathletic.com/3198951/?sourc… Before Bradley Beal underwent season-ending wrist surgery, the Sixers worked on a potential trade for the two-time All-Star, sources tell @ShamsCharania.The package would have been centered around Ben Simmons and draft picks.More: theathletic.com/3198951/?sourc… https://t.co/7Id2TAnvaj

Secondly, considering Beal is determined to move to Miami, the Washington Wizards will expect something substantial in exchange. Duncan Robinson could be the first one the Heat will be willing to let go, by virtue of playing the same position as Beal. But, Tyler Herro – although forming part of the Miami Heat’s long-term plans – could be in the trade demands.

