NBA Trade Rumors: Miami Heat in talks with San Antonio Spurs to land LaMarcus Aldridge

LaMarcus Aldridge is set to part ways with the San Antonio Spurs after playing six seasons for them and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that the Miami Heat are interested. Head coach Gregg Popovich made the announcement prior to the Spurs' game on Wednesday night that the veteran will stay away from the Spurs as they look for his new destination.

LaMarcus Aldridge's availability is going to have a major impact on the NBA trade market with many teams on the lookout for a big man. Aldridge will have several suitors and as per Greg Sylvander of 5 Reasons Sports, the Miami Heat are already in talks with the San Antonio Spurs regarding the power forward.

The Miami Heat are one of several teams that are discussing trade scenarios with the Spurs for Lamarcus Aldridge according to sources.



Sense is the cost not as big a hurdle here...@5ReasonsSports @5OTF_ — Greg Sylvander (@GregSylvander) March 11, 2021

LaMarcus Aldridge is owed $24 million this year and his contract expires at the end of this season, thereby making his deal a favorable one. He has seen a decrease in playing time – and subsequently his production – this year, managing 13.7 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in a reduced role.

Aldridge is still one of the greatest mid-range scorers of this century with career averages of 19.7 points and 8.3 rebounds per game. He can certainly help the Miami Heat in putting together a deep run in the playoffs.

NBA Trade Rumors: What can Miami Heat offer San Antonio Spurs to land LaMarcus Aldridge?

Heat GM Pat Riley

It was fairly clear that the Miami Heat re-signed Meyers Leonard to a big contract this offseason to use him for matching salaries in trades. Following Leonard's anti-Semitic comments though, no team would want to deal with him. As a result, they'll have to include either Andre Iguodala or Kelly Olynyk who are owed $15 million and $12.6 million respectively this year.

Spurs' decision to "part ways" with LaMarcus Aldridge figures to have major ripples with power-hungry teams, Heat included. Remember, Pat Riley tried to get Aldridge to defer free-agent move to San Antonio when Heat lacked cap space in 2015. — Ira Winderman (@IraHeatBeat) March 11, 2021

The Miami Heat cannot afford to lose out on the volume scoring that Olynyk brings to the table. This leaves Iguodala who could be a compelling piece for the San Antonio Spurs. They want to develop their young core and Iguodala's leadership could come in handy.

The Heat will need to send out an additional $4 million in salaries to make the deal work. Moe Harkless and a young player in KZ Okpala or Chris Silva could be used to complete the trade package for LaMarcus Aldridge.

