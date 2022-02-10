NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics in touch regarding guard swap, Milwaukee concerned about depth at the point guard position

Amidst all the back and forth about the rumored trade talks between the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics, Celtics writer Keith Smith reported that the Bucks are still interested in Dennis Schroder’s services. George Hill’s injury trouble has Milwaukee worrying about their guard depth.

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA The Bucks and Celtics are still keeping in touch regarding a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap, sources tell @celticsblog . Milwaukee is a little worried about PG depth with George Hill currently out. Celtics won't add players or picks to Schroder, however. The Bucks and Celtics are still keeping in touch regarding a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap, sources tell @celticsblog. Milwaukee is a little worried about PG depth with George Hill currently out. Celtics won't add players or picks to Schroder, however.

A couple of days ago, Keith Smith had reported that the Boston Celtics were interested in swapping Dennis Schroder for Donte DiVincenzo, but the Bucks wanted more in exchange. The Bucks countered by adding the Celtics’ Grant Williams to their ask. The possibility of a swap between the Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks is still alive, according to Keith Smith, as he tweeted saying:

“The Bucks and Celtics are still keeping in touch regarding a Dennis Schroder-Donte DiVincenzo swap, sources tell @celticsblog. Milwaukee is a little worried about PG depth with George Hill currently out. Celtics won't add players or picks to Schroder, however.”

Grant Williams has been efficient from beyond the arc, an area where the team has under-performed collectively. The Boston Celtics are reportedly unwilling to part ways with the big man. But if adding DiVincenzo, who has played limited minutes this season, to their roster; creates value – the Boston Celtics could go for it as they’re in the Play-In zone of the standings.

Milwaukee Bucks @Bucks A near-perfect night for Giannis.



44 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 85% FGM | 100% 3PM A near-perfect night for Giannis.44 PTS | 14 REB | 8 AST | 85% FGM | 100% 3PM https://t.co/UvI7Ov7rLf

The Milwaukee Bucks (35-21) are placed second in the Eastern Conference standings, playing exceptionally well on both ends of the floor. George Hill has had multiple injuries this season, keeping him out of consistent action. With 25 odd games left in the regular season, the Milwaukee Bucks have started planning for the playoffs.

Shooting guard Donte DiVincenzo has played only 17 games this season, averaging 7.2 points and 3.5 rebounds, off the bench. He played his first game only on Christmas Day, after recovering from a torn ligament in his left ankle. But, in the last season when he played more minutes, he averaged 10.4 points and shot 37.9% from beyond the arc and he is just 25 years old.

Can the Boston Celtics capitalize the interest in the Milwaukee Bucks' trade target?

Dennis Schroder has played 49 games this season, averaging 14.4 points and 4.2 assists – in a supporting role, off the bench. The team has relied on the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, with Marcus Smart contributing effectively as well. That has led to Schroder being under utilized by the Boston Celtics.

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



- @HPbasketball “There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls.” “There are two offers on the table for Dennis Schröder according to multiple sources, one from the Milwaukee Bucks and another from the Chicago Bulls.” - @HPbasketball https://t.co/EKAt3dkGiZ

Alternatively, the Boston Celtics could take their offer elsewhere or find another team to swing a deal with. The Chicago Bulls reportedly pursued Dennis Schroder as well, based on uncertainty surrounding Lonzo Ball’s return from injury. Tony Bradley, Matt Thomas and Alfonzo McKinnie are players who could be dealing with a three-team deal that involves the Chicago Bulls.

With very little time left before the trade deadline, Brad Stevens will have to act quickly if he wants to improve the roster. Since Grant Williams is part of Stevens’ plans, he’ll most likely have to sweeten the pot with future second-round draft picks – to create value for the Milwaukee Bucks - or any other suitor.

Also Read Article Continues below

Another factor that could be a roadblock is that the proposed trades are within the same conference and teams will vary about possibly strengthening their opponent’s roster.

Edited by Parimal