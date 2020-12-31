NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks consulted Giannis Antetokounmpo before deciding to not pursue James Harden

It's no mystery that James Harden wants out of the Houston Rockets. The 2018 MVP has been linked with several teams including the Milwaukee Bucks. The Bucks have apparently decided not to pursue The Beard but they did so only after consulting Giannis Antetokounmpo.

As reported by ESPN's Brian Windhorst, the Milwaukee Bucks' front office ensured that they ran the idea of trading for James Harden by the Greek Freak before passing on it. Windhorst said:

"Even the Bucks, sources said, at least had an internal conversation about it [trading for Harden] and ran it past Giannis Antetokounmpo before deciding not to get involved. They had to; with the current landscape, Harden's eventual destination is on the mind of everyone in this tightly packed race."

The Milwaukee Bucks had originally emerged as one of James Harden's preferred destinations. Even at that time, a move for Harden seemed improbable since the Bucks had already traded several assets for landing Jrue Holiday.

Considering that Giannis Antetokounmpo wanted the Milwaukee Bucks to update their roster, the front office may have thought it was best to run it by him. There's no news on whether Giannis himself asked the Bucks to not pursue a trade for James Harden.

James Harden addresses the comments Giannis made during the All-Star draft about assists: "I average more assists him than him, I think....I don't see what the joke is."



Later: "But I wish I could just run and be 7 feet and just dunk." https://t.co/vRKMXpr3Wp pic.twitter.com/ecOzFoDsiQ — Alykhan Bijani (@Rockets_Insider) February 28, 2020

It must be noted though that the two haven't always had kind words for each other.

NBA Trade Rumors: Should Milwaukee Bucks have pursued James Harden?

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

James Harden would've probably provided a much bigger boost than Jrue Holiday. But to be fair to the Milwaukee Bucks, they had already traded for the defensive stalwart before the Harden situation came to light.

Advertisement

The most 40-point double doubles since the NBA merger:



1.) James Harden, 44x

2.) Shaquille O'Neal, 43x

3.) Michael Jordan, 39x



The fact Harden has more than Shaq. 👀



(via @statmuse) pic.twitter.com/0D2ywqTHsm — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) December 27, 2020

You also have to question the fit in this regard. The high volume three-point shooting system suits Harden but you don't know whether he and Giannis can play together. Both players like to keep possession of the ball and play isolation basketball. Considering that a deal for The Beard would've cost a lot, it's easy to understand why the Bucks decided against pursuing this move.

Also read: NBA Power Rankings - Top 10 teams heading into Week 2 of 2020-21 season