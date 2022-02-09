NBA Trade Rumors: Milwaukee Bucks targetting 2-time block champion in a bid to improve their frontcourt

The defending NBA champion Milwaukee Bucks are looking to add another piece to their roster in a bid to strengthen the frontcourt before trade deadline day.

According to Steve Bulpett of Heavy.com, the Milwaukee Bucks have turned their attention towards Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner as a potential candidate to take up the center position.

"We’re told Jerami Grant for Myles Turner was rejected by Indiana, and that Milwaukee has interest in Turner to play the Brook Lopez role."

Bulpett also wrote about the Indiana Pacers and their hesitancy to let Turner go after new recruits like Tyrese Haliburton were brought into the franchise in a trade deal involving Domantas Sabonis.

"But the Pacers may be sticking with Turner a while to see how he meshes with Halliburton. “Indiana’s been trying to move Turner for three years, but everyone kept asking for Sabonis,” said one GM."

The Indiana Pacers are clearly headed for a rebuild but to lose both Sabonis and Turner in a matter of days, despite both being only 25 years old, is a big blow for the franchise.

Should the Milwaukee Bucks move for Turner?

Indiana Pacers talisman Myles Turner

The Milwaukee Bucks reportedly zeroing in on Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers is an interesting proposition to say the least.

The Bucks frontcourt at the moment consists of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Brook Lopez, and Bobby Portis. These three players were a vital part of their success last season and have continued to perform at the levels we expect them to.

Although Brook Lopez has missed almost the entirety of the campaign thus far due to a back injury, the coaching staff remain hopeful that the big man will return before the end of the regular season.

Lopez's return would coincide nicely with the Bucks' run-in to the postseason and having him alongside Turner in the rotation would provide the team with favorable depth.

Myles Turner would be an excellent addition to the Bucks roster, he is an excellent shot blocker and is averaging 2.8 blocks this season and could help the Bucks improve on the defensive end of the floor as they are currently ranked 10th in the league in terms of defensive rating.

Offensively, he is a good shooter too, and could help the team space the floor. Turner is currently averaging 12.9 points per game while shooting the ball better than 50% from the field and nearly 34% from beyond the arc.

All in all, the addition of Myles Turner to the Milwaukee Bucks would be a brilliant move from the front office as they aim to repeat as champions this season.

