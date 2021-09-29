NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves consider themselves to be the perfect team for Ben Simmons

The NBA rumor mill regarding the Minnesota Timberwolves' interest in a trade for Ben Simmons is not going to die any time soon.

The disgruntled Philadelphia 76ers All-Star vowed never to play again for the team that drafted him. It was a declaration that caused a scramble among executives of different teams to see what they could do to get Simmons in their fold.

The Minnesota Timberwolves, despite the sacking of their former President of Basketball Operations Gersson Rosas, believe themselves to be an ideal fit for Simmons.

In an episode of the Jon Krawzcynski show, Krawzcynski detailed, after a meeting hosted by the Minnesota Timberwolves owners, that the franchise could still be in the running for Simmons’ services.

Here is what he had to say on the said show:

"He (Sachin Gupta) absolutely is a fan of Ben Simmons. He was in Philadelphia when Ben Simmons first got there. I do think that overall, just the organization’s position is that Ben Simmons is a perfect fit for their roster for what they need and what Ben Simmons needs from a team around him. So I do think that they are going to continue to pursue Ben Simmons aggressively. I can’t say, you know, 100% that, you know, they’re in the driver’s seat, or it’s going to happen or anything like that. But I do know that the dismissal of Gersson Rosas has not poured any cold water on their pursuit of Simmons, they really think that he can be a difference maker."

He also added that Sachin Gupta will be the lead negotiator in trade talks with the 76ers. Gupta is convinced that Simmons will be a great addition to the Minnesota Timberwolves roster.

While the interest in Simmons is strong, the Timberwolves have not indicated which piece or pieces will move for the trade to happen. It's a saga that teams around the NBA will be closely monitoring as the opening of the 2021-22 NBA season is fast approaching.

Can the Minnesota Timberwolves trade for Ben Simmons without losing their top players?

Ben Simmons watching a pre-game ceremony in a game against the Phoenix Suns.

The short answer is that they can, but they would have to convince the Philadelphia 76ers to bite the bullet and settle for something less than what they expect.

It is very well known that although the 76ers are trying to change Simmons’ mind, they would also be open to the idea of a trade if they get a top player and draft picks out of the exchange. If Philly remains adamant about this stance, trade talks with the Timberwolves could be nothing more than a staring contest.

Also Read

NBA Central @TheNBACentral



-



(Via The Athletic | h/t HoopsHype) “The Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.” @JonKrawczynski on Ben Simmons trade talks(Via The Athletic | h/t HoopsHype) “The Timberwolves don’t want to trade Anthony Edwards or Karl-Anthony Towns. Those are those are deal-breakers. And they really would rather not trade D’Angelo Russell.”



- @JonKrawczynski on Ben Simmons trade talks



(Via The Athletic | h/t HoopsHype) https://t.co/TmTkltdMAI

Another option for the Minnesota Timberwolves is to bring a third team to the negotiating table to convince Philadelphia management to part ways with Simmons. How this rumor turns out could alter the future of all teams involved in a possible trade.

