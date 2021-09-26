NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves interim GM Sachin Gupta has full authority to make a move for Ben Simmons

As per NBA trade rumors, the Minnesota Timberwolves' appointment of their interim GM Sachin Gupta has not changed their plans to pursue Ben Simmons. In fact, he has 'full authority' to make a move for the player.

The Timberwolves have shown strong interest in signing the Australian guard for a while. But the sacking of their former president Gersson Rosas this week raised questions over their pursuit of Simmons. However, nothing seems to have changed, and Minnesota will continue to work towards striking a deal for Simmons.

Here's what Darren Wolfson of 5 Eyewitness News said on Skor North's 'The Scoop' podcast regarding the same:

"Sachin (Gupta) has full authority to go make the Ben Simmons trade. He wants Ben Simmons. He may want Ben Simmons more than Gersson Rosas wanted Ben Simmons. We can debate that, but like I am convinced that Gupta wants Ben Simmons. He is going to try. He is going to work his a** off to try to acquire Ben Simmons."

"And he has full authority to do so. Ethan Casson, Glen Taylor, Marc Lore, Alex Rodriguez. … Trust me, they’ve given him the green light: 'Sachin you go make that trade.' So he has full power to make that trade or any other trade, you know, with reason."

Wolfson also noted that Gupta might not be at the helm as president of basketball operations one year down the line for the Minnesota Timberwolves. However, he has the power to make trades that make the team better. As of now, Ben Simmons appears to be the biggest target for the T'Wolves.

NBA Trade Rumors: Minnesota Timberwolves unwilling to include Anthony Edwards in a deal for Ben Simmons

The #1 pick in the 2020 NBA draft, Anthony Edwards, is off the table in trade talks for Ben Simmons, as per trade rumors. Edwards is one player who would entice the Philadelphia 76ers a lot, as he is young and has superstar-level potential.

It remains unclear what the Minnesota Timberwolves will have to offer to acquire Ben Simmons at this stage. They aren't willing to part ways with Karl Anthony-Towns or D'Angelo Russell either. The Sixers are looking to acquire players that would put them in a win-now position.

They are also willing to take their time to find a profitable package for Ben Simmons. The Sixers are also looking to add superstar-level talent, and Simmons could prove to be a vital piece if that kind of situation arises mid-season next campaign.

