NBA Trade Rumors: Mo Bamba could emerge as surprise target for LA Lakers

Mo Bamba is yet to find his feet in the NBA with the Orlando Magic, but NBA trade rumors suggest that he could be a home run swing for the LA Lakers. Bamba has struggled for regular minutes in the Magic's rotation three years into the league and is unlikely to feature in their future plans.

Mo Bamba was drafted by Orlando in 2018 with the sixth overall pick but hasn't really been allowed the opportunity to showcase his talents. As such, the 7-feet-tall center could use a change of scenery to explode and Bleacher Report's Zach Buckley mentioned LA Lakers as a potential landing spot. Buckley explained:

"If he's available for cheap, the Lakers should make the phone call. He probably won't help for this championship run—though maybe his length alone would add something in the right matchup—but maybe he could blossom in a way that contributes to a later one."

Mind blowing that with 8 healthy players, Mo Bamba only gets 7 minutes. I mean come on 🙄 — Keith M. Hellebrand (@KHellebrand) February 12, 2021

Mo Bamba is only averaging 4.9 points and 3.7 rebounds in 8.6 minutes per game this season. Even a second-round pick could do the task for LA Lakers if they decide to pursue him. The bigger question is, should they?

NBA Trade Rumors: Could Mo Bamba be a useful pick-up for the LA Lakers?

Lakers head coach Frank Vogel

The LA Lakers don't really need to tinker with their current rotation. They have rarely exhibited chinks in their armor and as such, aren't expected to be active around the NBA trade deadline. They could, however, undertake deals that would help them build towards the future, such as trading for Mo Bamba.

Chuma Okeke crashes the boards and shovels the pass to Mo Bamba for the corner three pic.twitter.com/X6lSf6DDML — Beyond the RK (@beyondtheRK) February 13, 2021

Bamba's verticality makes him an ideal rim protector. If he's able to improve his rim running, he could become a go-to choice for outlet passes and alley-oops. He won't become a regular part of the rotation immediately but the LA Lakers can allow him some time to develop.

They have an example of such a bloom on their team itself. Talen Horton-Tucker was a second-round pick but he worked his way into regular playing time. Perhaps Mo Bamba could also benefit from a fresh start with the LA Lakers and work his way up. It must be remembered that he was a top 10 pick so there's certainly some talent to be unearthed here.

