NBA Trade Rumors: Moving a healthy Blake Griffin could give the Detroit Pistons valuable trade assets this off-season

The Detroit Pistons are far from being one of the best teams in the NBA, rather they languish closer to the bottom of the Eastern Conference. Thus it is no surprise that the franchise has reportedly decided to go into rebuild mode and is likely to sell their stars like 31-year-old Blake Griffin, as per NBA trade rumors.

A fit Blake Griffin is the Detroit Pistons' biggest star and is a positive factor at both ends of the floor. After going through another knee injury in January, Griffin is completely healthy now and is ready to go. However, many opine that the Pistons should avoid keeping the former first-overall-pick.

On that note, let us take a look at a few reasons why the Detroit Pistons must look to move on from Blake Griffin this off-season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Blake Griffin is very injury-prone

Blake Griffin is very injury-prone.

While it would be nice to see Blake Griffin come back strongly from his latest injury and recover his old form, the franchise needs to wake up to reality.

Blake Griffin has just come off a season-ending left-knee injury. This was not a new injury, as he had surgery on the same knee before. Due to the soreness he experienced in that knee, he had a second surgery on the same knee just nine months after he had the first.

There is no doubt that Blake Griffin is an amazing player, but the 31-year-old has had an injury-riddled career. Considering the same, there is no guarantee that he may not have another injury.

The player is in his prime, but Griffin doesn't fit the timeline of the franchise. Hence the Detroit Pistons would be better served by cashing him in for younger players and trade assets.

NBA Trade Rumors: The Detroit Pistons' star reportedly has a high trade value

Blake Griffin has a high trade value.

According to NBA trade rumors, there are several teams looking to trade for Blake Griffin this off-season, something the Pistons need to take advantage of.

Given concerns regarding the 31-year-old's ability to play as well as he did before his injury, Griffin's trade value at the moment may not be higher than what it is now.

The Detroit Pistons should capitalize on the same by potentially bringing in young players and acquiring future draft picks. That could allow them to fast forward their rebuild and even potentially build a championship-caliber team in the near future.

Despite Griffin being fit now, sending him away in an NBA trade could be a low risk-high reward move for the franchise, and one they need to seriously consider before the start of the next season.