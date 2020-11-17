NBA Trade Rumors: Multiple teams interested in LA Lakers' Avery Bradley, KCP could be used as an asset to acquire DeMar DeRozan

Fresh of winning their 17th NBA championship, the LA Lakers are at the center of a lot of NBA Trade Rumors. Unable to acquire the third piece to their attack last season, the Lakers could be busy in the market this offseason. As well as this, several of their players have contracts to think about and could become free-agents come Friday.

The latest NBA Trade Rumors are suggesting that Avery Bradley could be on his way out while KCP could be used as a assets in a deal to bring DeMar DeRozan to Los Angeles. Furthermore, we also take a look at who Magic Johnson would like to see in the LA Lakers starting line-up.

NBA Trade Rumors: LA Lakers star Avery Bradley linked with a move away

Los Angeles Lakers' Avery Bradley

The latest LA Lakers star to have been linked with a move away from the reigning champions is multi-faceted guard Avery Bradley. NBA Trade Rumors are suggesting that Bradley will decline his player option, in order to test the free agency this offseason.

Yahoo Sources: Potential free agent Avery Bradley to be courted by Golden State, Milwaukee and several contenders in attempt to lure him away from the Los Angeles Lakers. — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) November 16, 2020

After having a stellar season with the Memphis Grizzlies in 2018-19, Bradley struggled in LA. Due to injury, he was only able to play 49 games and in these averaged only 8 points and 1.3 assists. Despite this, he is an elite defender and was an integral part of the Lakers' astute defensive unit all season. His experience in the league could prove valuable as a role player for multiple teams in the league.

NBA Trade Rumors: KCP could be useful to LA Lakers' plans to acquire DeMar DeRozan

Golden State Warriors v Los Angeles Lakers

The LA Lakers will have a lot of work to do this postseason. One of their key players in their run to the championship was KCP, who has been the centrepiece of several NBA Trade Rumors. The latest development on his future came on ESPN show 'The Jump' where Lakers insider Dave McMenamin suggested that KCP could be used as part of a trade for DeRozan.

He could be a sign and trade piece, things might not be completely dead in terms of their interest in a guy like DeMar DeRozan in San Antonio"

KCP + DEROZAN LAKERS UPDATE:



-Dave McMenamin just said on The Jump that it’s a possibility Derozan to Lakers isn’t dead and they can use KCP as a sign & trade piece to Spurs.



-Zach Lowe also said it seems like a foregone conclusion that KCP will be going back to the Lakers. — Audel Del Toro (@CantBeatAudel) November 16, 2020

Although KCP may well sign his player option with the LA Lakers, it is undeniable that the champions will looking through the market to add more offensive pieces to the roster.

27 year-old Kentavious Caldwell-Pope was not the elite scorer throughout the season that the LA Lakers could rely on. The franchise will be eyeing up who they can lure away with the promise of a title challenge and DeRozan is undoubtedly a better option.

NBA Trade Rumors: Magic Johnson is an admirer of Jrue Holiday and could be trying to lure him to the LA Lakers

New Orleans Pelicans v Los Angeles Lakers

In a potentially exciting NBA Trade Rumor , LA Lakers legend Magic Johnson was today lauding over the talent of Jrue Holiday. Johnson took to Twitter to praise the multi-talented Guard who may be leaving the New Orleans Pelicans this offseason.

Jrue Holiday is an available player on the trade market that checks all of the boxes and can play both guard positions. He's the best defender at the guard position and can score and dish the ball! @Jrue_Holiday11 — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 16, 2020

The Pelicans guard has been heavily linked in NBA Trade Rumors recently as it was announced that the franchise were willing to shop him if a decent offer was made.

If the LA Lakers were to consider Jrue Holiday, it would be as a potential replacement for Rajon Rondo, whose future is currently up for discussion. Holiday could slot right into the roster and would inevitably be preferred to KCP or Rondo should either of them still be in LA.

