NBA Trade Rumors: Nemanja Bjelica draws interest from 5 teams including Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks 

Nemanja Bjelica's name has been dominating the NBA trade rumors for a while now, and as per Shams Charania of The Athletic, championship aspirants Philadelphia 76ers and the Milwaukee Bucks are interested in him. The veteran forward has been given limited minutes this season at the Sacramento Kings, and as it stands, he is likely on his way out.

Nemanja Bjelica has been given a career-low 17.5 minutes per game this season compared to 27.9 minutes per game last season. He is averaging 8.3 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists in the 18 games he has featured in so far. While his current season's averages don't really seem convincing, Nemanja Bjelica could prove to be a great addition to the 76ers or the Bucks who currently lack depth in the power-forward position.

He is currently in the last year of his contract and his salary sums up to $7.5 million.

NBA Trade Rumours: How Nemanja Bjelica can help the Philadelphia 76ers, Milwaukee Bucks and other teams interested in his services

Almost all the teams looking to secure Nemanja Bjelica's services currently lack depth in the frontcourt area. Nemanja Bjelica was averaging 11.5 points while shooting 48.1% from the floor and 41.9% from behind the arc last season. This just goes to show that if given enough rotation minutes, he can prove to be a great scorer and can do severe damage coming off the bench.

With several teams having to deal with injury problems along with the league's health and safety protocols, it makes sense to take a gamble on a player like Nemanja Bjelica who has been a proven performer in the past. Most of the teams that have been successful this season have had a strong bench to support their starters. Bjelica could do the same for a team that is struggling in that department.

Apart from his well-known shooting prowess, Bjelica can also create loads of chances for his teammates and can lean into his playmaking skills when required. He can be used as a vital cog when a star player is misfiring as well. The forward has played multiple positions in his career. He can adjust to the way his coach wants him to play, which could prove to be lethal for any team that brings him in.

