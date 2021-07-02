NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans eyeing Miami Heat guard Tyler Herro 

The Miami Heat's Tyler Herro has been one of the most talked-about players in NBA trade rumors. The latest reports suggest the New Orleans Pelicans are interested in pursuing the young star.

Tyler Herro's Miami Heat endured a difficult 2020-21 NBA season. They were swept 0-4 by the Milwaukee Bucks in the opening round of the 2021 NBA playoffs, during which Herro was one of the most disappointing performers for the side.

He averaged 9.3 points in 23.3 minutes of playing time across the four games and shot just 31.6% from the field on 9.5 attempts.

Recent NBA rumors suggest this could be the reason why the Miami Heat may look to trade Tyler Herro this offseason.

The Houston Rockets are one of the teams that are interested in his services. According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the New Orleans Pelicans are also looking to pursue him.

Here's what Massey reported via Twitter:

"Another team expected to have interest in a trade for Tyler Herro if the Heat make him available? The New Orleans Pelicans, source tells @HoopAnalysisNet"

The New Orleans Pelicans are looking to build a roster around Zion Williamson and are expected to make a push for the NBA playoffs next year. They finished as the 11th seed with a 31-41 record in the Western Conference this season.

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring Miami Heat star Tyler Herro's fit with the New Orleans Pelicans

Tyler Herro's presence would take a lot of pressure off Zion Williamson

The New Orleans Pelicans have a huge offseason ahead. They could see point guard Lonzo Ball depart in free agency this summer and will require a shooter if he does end up leaving the team.

Tyler Herro is a remarkable shooter when on song and can easily score in double-digits consistently.

Another team expected to have interest in a trade for Tyler Herro if the #Heat make him available?



The New Orleans #Pelicans.



via @massey_evan | @HoopAnalysisNet pic.twitter.com/koLTxfM0qq — NBA Analysis Network (@HoopAnalysisNet) July 2, 2021

Herro and Zion Williamson playing on the same team will be interesting to watch.

The trade will also give the New Orleans Pelicans another young player who could form a solid core with Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

Tyler Herro has shot 36.7% from the deep in his last two seasons with the Miami Heat, which is a respectable average, considering he takes close to six attempts per game. His presence would take a lot of pressure off Williamson and Ingram, which would bolster the Pelicans' offense even more.

Tyler Herro was feeling it against the Hawks:



🔥 29 PTS

🔥 7/9 FG

🔥 3/4 3PT pic.twitter.com/LQSgbYa3ec — Bleacher Report NBA (@BR_NBA) October 30, 2019

It remains to be seen what the Miami Heat have planned for Tyler Herro this offseason as they have been reluctant to involve him in any kind of trade talks in the past.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh