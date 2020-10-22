NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans hiring Stan Van Gundy adds a new variable in Brooklyn Nets' plans to acquire Jrue Holiday

The future of the New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday has been one of the hottest topics in recent NBA trade rumors, with Brooklyn Nets reportedly the favorites to bring in the 30-year-old this off-season.

Needless to say, fans around the NBA community have been ecstatic to learn about the Nets' interest in Holiday and cannot wait to see him as the third star on a dominant Brooklyn Nets team next season.

Jrue Holiday is the most underrated guard in the NBA. pic.twitter.com/KnswObgp6Z — SLAM (@SLAMonline) September 12, 2019

However, in a development that may not enthuse the Nets' fans, the hiring of Stan Van Gundy as the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans could mean that Jrue Holiday may not leave the franchise.

NBA Trade Rumors: With Stan Van Gundy's arrival at the Pelicans, Jrue Holiday may not move to the Brooklyn Nets

Stan Van Gundy was recently hired as the new head coach of the New Orleans Pelicans.

Many questioned the firing of Alvin Gentry by the Pelicans, but the former head coach has nevertheless been replaced at the franchise's helm by Stan Van Gundy. As per NBA trade rumors, this could be a huge setback for the Brooklyn Nets' plans to add Jrue Holiday to their roster.

With the Brooklyn Nets desperately needing a player of Jrue Holiday's skillset and quality, there were reportedly negotiations between the two franchises in February for the services of the player, but that may eventually come to nothing.

The Brooklyn Nets require a player of Jrue Holiday's caliber.

As Jrue Holiday was apparently not a part of Alvin Gentry's plans, the franchise reluctantly placed the 30-year-old on the table for trading away this off-season. But things could dramatically change for the player after the arrival of Stan Van Gundy, the new head coach at the New Orleans Pelicans.

As per NBA trade rumors, Jrue Holiday could be a critical piece under Stan Van Gundy. In this scenario, the player would potentially be the main ball-handler while Lonzo Ball could be a catch-and-shoot player for the New Orleans Pelicans who would only facilitate on occasion.

Zion Williamson catches and throws down the alley-oop from Jrue Holiday!



Watch FREE on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/PjUehMwH7N pic.twitter.com/xkwXM53bWp — NBA (@NBA) January 25, 2020

While it remains to be seen if Jrue Holiday remains at the New Orleans Pelicans beyond the off-season, the NBA community would likely keep a keen eye on the evolving situation.