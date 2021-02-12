NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets are J.J. Redick's preferred destinations

New Orleans Pelicans guard J.J. Redick is likely hearing trade chatter surrounding his name, especially with the league’s March 25 deadline looming on the horizon. According to recent NBA trade rumors, the 36-year-old has two preferred destinations in the event that he’s dealt by his current team.

The New York Post's Marc Berman recently reported that the veteran shooting guard would rather be traded to the New York Knicks or the Brooklyn Nets. Berman wrote:

“Sources confirm Redick would prefer a trade to either the Nets or Knicks, as his family still lives in the Dumbo section of Brooklyn.”

Redick is averaging his lowest minutes per game since his third season in the league. He registered three consecutive DNP-CDs two weeks ago and may soon fall out of the New Orleans Pelicans rotation, despite playing the last five games.

Could we see JJ Redick bring his shooting touch to the Knicks 👀 pic.twitter.com/TGGGKHTo5l — Knicks Nation (@KnicksNationCP) February 12, 2021

The New York Knicks are an interesting choice given that they are loaded in the backcourt and would rather unload guards rather than acquire more of them. However, J.J. Redick could be an exception since he’s a spot-up shooter and not a playmaker like most of New York’s guards. They also have the cap space to absorb J.J. Redick’s sizable $13 million contract without sending out a comparable salary.

The Brooklyn Nets are also an intriguing option, given how they are more likely to trade for a defender and rebounder rather than a shooter at this point. J.J. Redick is neither of the two, which is why he will likely not be heading to Brooklyn any time soon.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans are shopping around J.J. Redick

JJ Redick #4 of the New Orleans Pelicans drives against the LA Clippers at HP Field House at ESPN Wide World Of Sports Complex on August 01, 2020 (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

NBA trade rumors have been following the New Orleans Pelicans around lately, with J.J. Redick being one of the prime candidates to land on a new team in the coming weeks. It appears that the Pelicans are ready to move forward without their three-point marksman in their bid to make the playoffs this season.

Advertisement

The Athletic writes:

“As Feb. 2 looms as the NBA’s deadline for teams to aggregate acquired players in a trade later, the New Orleans Pelicans have focused on the Philadelphia 76ers, Brooklyn Nets and Boston Celtics as potential trade destinations for JJ Redick, sources tell The Athletic's Shams Charania.”

Should the sixers acquire JJ Redick from the Pelicans? A deal would be centered around Ferguson and the Trade Exception from Horford’s trade.



JJ’s shooting and chemistry are strong additions to the team. pic.twitter.com/eQWUuPUS8q — Sixers News (18-7) (@EverythingSixer) February 7, 2021

The Pelicans are interested in a youth movement, which is probably the main reason why J.J. Redick has not been given as much playing time this season. First-year Pelicans head coach Stan Van Gundy has tightened his rotation a bit, with Redick often not getting the minutes he was accustomed to before.

It remains to be seen if the New Orleans Pelicans will grant J.J. Redick his wish or if they might ride out the season with him since he’s still under contract with them until the end of the year.

Stay tuned.

Also Read: Orlando Magic 105-111 Golden State Warriors: Twitter reacts to Stephen Curry's 40-point masterpiece