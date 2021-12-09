NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks' decision-makers in favor of pursuing Indiana Pacers center Myles Turner

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest there are New York Knicks decision-makers who are in favor of acquiring Indiana Pacers' Myles Turner.

As per recent reports, the Pacers are pivoting towards a rebuild. They are willing to trade some of the big names in their squad like Turner, Domantas Sabonis, and Caris LeVert.

The Knicks have gotten off to an underwhelming start and could look to bolster their squad before the trade deadline. As per Ian Bagley of SNY TV, Myles Turner is a player they could pursue.

Here's what he mentioned in his recent report:

"As the Pacers reportedly pivot to a rebuild, there are Knicks decision-makers in favor of pursuing Turner via trade this season. Turner, a 25-year-old center, is under contract through 2022-23 and is making $17.5 million per season."

The New York Knicks will receive a boost if they can add a defensive-minded center like Myles Turner, who can also stretch the floor.

Turner is averaging 12.9 points, 7.3 rebounds and a league-high 2.8 blocks per game. He is shooting 53.1% from the field and 39.7% from the 3-point line.

The Knicks have struggled to match the defensive effort they were able to put in the last campaign. They finished the 2020-21 season as the fourth-best defensive team but are 24th in the 2021-22 season thus far.

Myles Turner would offer the New York Knicks plenty of scoring, shooting and rim protection. His addition would allow Julius Randle to play more freely on the offensive side of things.

Turner will be a coveted target around the league, so the Knicks will have to act fast if they are to pursue him.

NBA Trade Rumors: Do the New York Knicks have assets to make a move for Myles Turner?

Myles Turner is one of the best rim-protectors in the NBA

The New York Knicks are in a better position than most teams to stay active at the trade deadline.

They have several assets they could use to entice teams and acquire targets that can help them improve. The same can be said on the Myles Turner trade front.

Myles Turner is making $17.5 million this season. So finding a package to match salaries will not be an issue for the New York Knicks. Since the Pacers are looking to rebuild, they are likely to ask for a young player in return along with draft capital.

The Knicks could offer either Obi Toppin or Mitchell Robinson. They have four first-round and second-round picks over the next two drafts, so they are rich in draft capital too.

So even if there is competition in the market for Myles Turner, the New York Knicks will have an advantage because of the assets at their disposal as the trade deadline nears.

