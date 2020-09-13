NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to go all in for Chris Paul, Pelicans could give tough competition

The New York Knicks have desperately hoped from some stroke of fortune to turn their recent struggles into success. They have tried to take the route back to relevancy in the NBA using draft picks, but have been unlucky in that regard. When they have gotten a high draft pick, they have failed to draft well. Given the stature of the franchise, many big names have been linked with the Knicks in NBA Trade Rumors, none of which have turned into reality since.

They have a chance to start treading the right path once again by making the correct moves this off-season. One big name that is most definitely on the trade block as we speak is 35-year-old veteran Chris Paul. Paul has an aura and a presence in the league that can not only instantly make a franchise better on the court, but also better off of it.

Also Read: NBA Trade Rumors: Why the LA Lakers need to be careful before making a move for Gordon Hayward

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks to make a significant trade offer for Chris Paul

The New York Knicks have a lot of young players in their roster, but not many can be considered as extremely valuable trade pieces, which makes it difficult to trade for a superstar like Chris Paul.

That being said, the New York Knicks do have draft picks that carry a lot of value and could intrigue a team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, who are aiming to build for the future.

Paul has upped his value greatly by becoming an All-Star again in 2020

That means the Thunder could prefer an offer filled with draft picks from the New York Knicks over another franchise's proposal which has reputed players at the forefront.

Advertisement

If the New York Knicks manage to bring Chris Paul to Madison Square Garden, it makes the team a much better landing spot for other significant free agents in the near future. Given how difficult it has been for the New York Knicks to do just that in recent times, it might be worth taking up Chris Paul's large contract if the veteran manages to change that trend.

NBA Trade Rumors: New Orleans Pelicans could bring back Chris Paul

Lonzo Ball could benefit from a teacher like Paul

The New York Knicks could have competition in the form of the team that drafted Chris Paul way back in 2005 - the New Orleans Pelicans. Known as the New Orleans Hornets back then, Chris Paul averaged 16 points and 8 assists for them in his rookie season, which won him the Rookie of the Year award.

According to @ScoopB, the New Orleans Pelicans are expected to show interest in trading for Chris Paul. — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) September 13, 2020

The Pelicans could be interested in bringing Paul back to where it all began as they look to surround their young core with an immensely experienced veteran and leader. Any trade may involve defensive guard Jrue Holiday among other assets.

Also Read: NBA Trade Analysis: 5 teams under the most pressure to upgrade their roster in the offseason