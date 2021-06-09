NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks interested in star point guard John Wall

The New York Knicks require backcourt depth and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest that they're keeping an eye on Houston Rockets' John Wall. Wall made a return to regular basketball this year after missing the 2019-20 season entirely and showed glimpses of his pre-injury self.

The New York Knicks are finally in a position to attract stars to their franchise. They've established the right culture and have a ton of cap space to absorb any contract in the association. As per Evan Massey of NBA Analysis Network, the Knicks are interested in John Wall.

Massey spoke to an NBA executive who revealed the following:

"The Knicks have some level of interest in John Wall. Houston would love to move him and get something of value for him. He isn’t a long-term fit for the Rockets, and if New York really wants him, they have the pieces to get a deal done. Wall isn’t their top priority this offseason, but he could be an excellent fallback option and the interest is there."

John Wall played 40 games for the Houston Rockets during the 2020-21 season, averaging 20.6 points, 6.9 assists and 3.2 rebounds per game.

NBA Trade Rumors: Is John Wall a good fit for the New York Knicks?

Knicks head coach Tom Thibodeau argues with the official

If he can stay fit, John Wall isn't entirely a bad option for the New York Knicks. The Knicks need a playmaker and Wall averages 9.1 assists per game for his career. He's a good perimeter defender, too, who can score 20 points on any given day.

John Wall's contract is a bitter pill to swallow, though. He's owed $44.3 million for the 2021-22 season and has a player option worth $47.3 million for the following year. It's a huge gamble to take on someone whose health will always be a concern. More importantly, the New York Knicks are in dire need of three-point shooters and Wall is simply ineffective in that aspect.

John Wall ticks some boxes for the New York Knicks, but he's going to be a fallback option for them at best.

