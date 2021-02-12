NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks keeping tabs on Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo

Bradley Beal has already been linked with multiple teams this season and the latest name to emerge in NBA trade rumors is that of the New York Knicks. They're currently the ninth seed in the Eastern Conference and want to make the playoffs this year. They've also been linked to Victor Oladipo.

The New York Knicks are in a win-now mode after a decent start to their 2020-21 campaign. They recently traded for Derrick Rose and are ready to make more moves to help head coach Tom Thibodeau lead the team into the postseason.

As reported by Marc Berman of the New York Post, the Knicks are monitoring Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo as potential trade targets. Berman noted:

"The Knicks — as well as several other teams — are monitoring the situations of shooting guards Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo. The Knicks (11-15) get an up-close look at both players in a Friday-Saturday back-to-back."

Most consecutive 25+ Point games to start a season since 1976-77.



Bradley Beal: 17

Michael Jordan: 16@RealDealBeal23 #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/JPvK2dFRUj — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) February 4, 2021

Bradley Beal is amongst the most in-demand players this season, so the New York Knicks will certainly have competition if he becomes available. Meanwhile, Victor Oladipo was traded by the Indiana Pacers to the Houston Rockets earlier this year.

NBA Trade Rumors: Examining the fits of Bradley Beal and Victor Oladipo with New York Knicks

Victor Oladipo

The New York Knicks have a plethora of first-rounders and ample cap space to get a deal done for either of these two players. But the Washington Wizards don't want to trade Bradley Beal while Victor Oladipo is on an expiring contract and could turn out to be a one-year rental.

Both players would bring a lot to the table for the New York Knicks. Beal is a three-level scorer who leads the league with 32.8 points per game this season. Oladipo's defensive ability falls in line with the Knicks' rugged playing style and he can score 20 points on any given night.

Advertisement

All things considered though, targeting Bradley Beal makes more sense for the New York Knicks. They have enough players to protect the basket and need an elite scorer more than anything.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - New York Knicks' Elfrid Payton drawing interest from teams in playoff contention