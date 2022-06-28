NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks and LA Clippers open introductory talks for former All-Rookie team member

The LA Clippers and New York Knicks are reportedly involved in exploratory talks regarding the services of Nerlens Noel.

Amid the sheer volume of rumors that pop up during the offseason, this one isn’t very surprising considering the value Noel can bring to the Clippers.

Noel played just 25 games in his second season with the Knicks, averaging 3.4 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 1.2 blocks per game. As the stats suggest, he is not a great offensive contributor, but that’s not what he specializes in.

There has been an increased emphasis on defense over the past few years and Noel can provide the LA Clippers with depth in that area.

NBACentral @TheNBACentral Report: New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions about trading center Nerlens Noel to Los Angeles Clippers ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k… Report: New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions about trading center Nerlens Noel to Los Angeles Clippers ahnfiredigital.com/nba/new-york-k…

The anticipated return of healthy Paul George and Kawhi Leonard will immediately elevate the Clippers into a championship caliber team. That would make this move involving Noel a futuristic one.

“The New York Knicks have had exploratory discussions on trading center Nerlens Noel to the Los Angeles Clippers,” as per HoopsHype, according to league sources.

This deal could work out to be a winning deal for the LA Clippers, but the New York Knicks will probably need a lot more. They could get that by possibly involving another team.

New York had one of its best outings during the 2020-21 season, finishing fourth in the East. However, the trend was reversed last season as the Knicks finished 11th and missed out on the playoffs.

The LA Clippers, on the other hand, have been consistent in making it to the playoffs, barring an undermanned 2021-22 season. Paul George missed a lot of time, including the elimination game of the Play-In tournament, giving Tyronn Lue plenty of rotational challenges. Kawhi Leonard, meanwhile, did not play at all last season.

That makes a stronger roster for next season a major need for the Clippers.

Do the LA Clippers have a new “Big Three”?

The Clippers have been active in the offseason and have been linked to a few players. They have shown interest in moving some pieces as well.

The latest announcement from the franchise is the signing of John Wall from the Houston Rockets. Wall was traded to the Rockets in 2020, following which he played just 40 games for the franchise, averaging 20.6 points and 6.9 assists per game.

He missed the entire 2021-22 season, opting to sit out while earning $44.3 million on his contract.

NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA Paul George's IG story with John Wall's sights set on the Clippers Paul George's IG story with John Wall's sights set on the Clippers 👀 https://t.co/DJAgfPn7er

Wall has been historically good in the league, peaking during his time with the Washington Wizards. However, multiple injuries derailed his growth, and the Wizards ultimately decided to trade him away.

It is worth noting that Paul George played the final stretch of the 2021-22 season exceptionally well. He will look to do even better in the upcoming season. Kawhi Leonard's probable return will also likely do good things for the Clippers.

That brings us to Wall. His fit is yet to be tested, which could see the Clippers go through another year of experimenting. Leonard and George will bring plenty of talent to the table and LA will hope they form a solid trio with Wall.

