NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks moving fast to prepare trade package for 3x All-Star to improve backcourt

NBA Trade Rumors suggest that the New York Knicks are attempting to acquire Donovan Mitchell via trade. Tony Jones shed light on a possible move to New York.

After previously shutting down inquiries on moving All-Star guard Donovan Mitchell, rival teams say the Utah Jazz are showing a willingness to listen on possible trade scenarios, sources tell ESPN.

After trading Rudy Gobert, the Utah Jazz declined conversations about a trade for Mitchell. The Jazz were prepared to build around Mitchell.

While GM Justin Zanik had suggested that there was "no intent" to trade Donovan Mitchell, recent developments say otherwise.

Utah's Justin Zanik on chances of a Donovan Mitchell trade...

Several teams are expected to make an offer because the Jazz are entertaining trade packages for the superstar. The Athletic's Tony Jones said:

"Expect the New York Knicks to quickly try and put together a package for Donovan Mitchell, according to league sources. Utah's bar for Trading Mitchell is sky high. But the Knicks are the team that has the assets to make this a conversation"

The New York Knicks made a splash by acquiring Jalen Brunson from the Dallas Mavericks. The Knicks cleared cap space by cutting and trading players.

The deal includes a player option on the final season. Jalen Brunson's deal with the Knicks is for four years, $104 million, his agents tell @wojespn

However, the New York Knicks may have trouble creating the cap space to acquire Mitchell. The $30 million owed to the Jazz star this season would be a massive hit to New York's cap space as they are already in luxury tax territory.

The Jazz are seeking draft picks to facilitate their rebuild. They acquired several in the Gobert trade. With five first-round picks in the next two years, the Knicks have some assets that could be appealing to Utah.

New York Knicks pursuing Mitchell may open routes for Kevin Durant

Donovan Mitchell being guarded by Kevin Durant

With the Utah Jazz listening to offers for Donovan Mitchell, the avenues for Kevin Durant also open up.

Durant is in a sticky situation as his trade value has become a deterrent for teams to pursue him. As reported by Adrian Wojnarowski, the Jazz superstar being on the market may create options for Durant.

"This is a player coveted by numerous teams. And certainly when you see a trade market that includes Kevin Durant, players of that caliber, all of a sudden it can possibly open up multi-team scenarios." @wojespn on the Jazz now listening to trade offers for Donovan Mitchell:

Wojnarowski highlighted the sheer volume of teams calling to inquire about the Jazz superstar. The analyst emphasized that the Jazz would need to see a massive return to trade their star.

He said:

The Nets continue to look for potential landing spots for their superstar. While a one-on-one team seems unlikely due to Durant's trade value, adding a third or fourth party may help the deal.

