NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks planning a swoop for former second overall pick, 76ers looking to add Buddy Hield in the off-season

With the New Orleans Pelicans and the Sacramento Kings unable to qualify for the playoffs this season, Buddy Hield and Lonzo Ball have been subject to various NBA trade rumors. The young stars will be looking for a new challenge this season, with multiple NBA teams reportedly interested in acquiring their services.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks planning on acquiring Lonzo Ball in the off-season

The New York Knicks are planning a major rebuild before the next NBA season. The popular franchise has been a lottery team for a few years, and they boast of a young core which comprises of stars like RJ Barrett and Mitchell Robinson.

The Knicks are seriously considering trading for New Orleans Pelicans point guard Lonzo Ball. The New York Knicks don't have a playmaker on the roster, and adding Ball will address this major issue. An accomplished ball-handler and brilliant defender, Ball would be a great fit in coach Tom Thibodeau’s defence-heavy system.

Thibodeau was only recently appointed by the Knicks as the head coach. The former Chicago Bulls head coach has been criticized heavily for his small rotations, but the coach is expected to take the young New York Knicks to the next level.

NBA Trade Rumors: Buddy Hield on Philadelphia 76ers' radar

According to NBA trade rumors, the Philadelphia 76ers are targeting Sacramento Kings shooting guard Buddy Hield. The 76ers lack perimeter shooting, with both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid not able to play their best game due to this deficiency.

The 76ers got knocked out in the first round of the NBA playoffs this season at the hands of fierce rivals Boston Celtics. This caused a major uproar in the 76ers front office, with head coach Brett Brown getting fired.

Hield is an accomplished three-point shooter and has shot above the league average since debuting in the NBA. He also ranks high in attempts, which proves the fact that the Philadelphia 76ers will get a high-volume shooter. If the 76ers are able to add more shooting in the off-season, they will become serious contenders for the NBA Championship.

