NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks pursuing Indiana Pacers big man despite injury

A storied franchise in the NBA, the New York Knicks have turned their attention towards the Indiana Pacers in the hopes of striking up a trade before the trade deadline.

According to Marc Berman of the New York Post, the New York Knicks are looking at the acquisition of Myles Turner of the Pacers before the trade deadline. Berman said:

"Even though Pacers center Myles Turner is out with a stress reaction in his foot, the Knicks are still pursuing him with Thursday’s 3 p.m. trade deadline approaching, according to an NBA source."

Berman continued:

"It’s unclear what the Knicks are offering but one source says the Knicks have most vigorously shopped Kemba Walker, Alec Burks and surging Mitchell Robinson, an unrestricted free agent who lacks a perimeter game. At one point, the Pacers were seeking two first-round picks for Turner."

The window for trading players is closing fast in the NBA, which means the Knicks have their work cut out for them. If they are indeed serious about finding a way to secure the services of Myles Turner from the Pacers, they will need to work efficiently in the time that remains.

Do the New York Knicks need Myles Turner?

Indiana Pacers talisman Myles Turner.

One of the best big men in the NBA, the Indiana Pacers have an incredible player on their hands in Turner, who has often felt underappreciated by the franchise. The New York Knicks could absolutely do with a player of his capability at Madison Square Garden.

The likes of the Los Angeles Lakers and Milwaukee Bucks have been interested in acquiring Turner and that is a testament to the quality the big man possesses. He is currently averaging 12.9 points and 7.1 rebounds this season while shooting the ball at nearly 51% from the field and and over 33% from beyond the arc.

But the most eye-catching number on his stat line is the 2.8 blocks he is recording on a nightly basis.

The Knicks are in desperate need of a big man who can be a rim protector and block shots, and Turner is arguably the best in the league at that. He also adds value to the team on the offensive end as he is excellent at spacing the floor and has shot at nearly 35% from the perimeter throughout his career.

All in all, this would be an excellent acquisition for the New York Knicks. They are in desperate need of young legs who can influence the game on both ends of the floor. After the highs of last season, the Knicks need someone like Turner to turn their season around and make some noise in the postseason.

