NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks renew interest in Andre Drummond ahead of March 25 deadline

The Andre Drummond saga might finally come to an end with the New York Knicks emerging as a serious destination for the center as per the latest NBA trade rumors. Drummond has been out of the Cleveland Cavaliers' rotation since mid-February to allow GM Koby Altman to negotiate a deal for the 27-year-old.

The general expectation around the league over the past few weeks has been that Andre Drummond will be bought out. But as per The Ringer's Kevin O'Connor, the New York Knicks have once again entered the fray as a trade candidate.

Sources: The New York Knicks have emerged as a serious potential destination for Cavaliers big man Andre Drummond. — Kevin O'Connor (@KevinOConnorNBA) March 24, 2021

Averaging 17.5 points and 13.5 rebounds per game this season, Andre Drummond is by no means a bad player. While there are questions about his ability to impact winning, the main reason behind the lack of a market for Drummond is his salary. He's owed $28.7 million this year and most teams either find that too expensive or don't have the salaries to match in a trade for the big man.

NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks' cap space gives them the advantage in the Andre Drummond sweepstakes

Knicks president Leon Rose

The New York Knicks have $15 million in cap space for the 2020-21 season. This gives them a decisive advantage in case they decide to trade for Andre Drummond. The Knicks would only have to send back $13.7 million in salaries in order to complete a move.

Attaching the expiring deals of Frank Ntilikina and Nerlens Noel in addition to Austin Rivers' partially guaranteed contract would be good enough to trade for Drummond. The Cavs would also get to take a call on Ntilikina, who's a restricted free agent in the summer.

Some within the Knicks organization like the idea of acquiring Andre Drummond: pic.twitter.com/YHWl9IrBQT — FortyEightMinutes (@FortyEightMins) March 24, 2021

The New York Knicks could be in play even if Andre Drummond is bought out. Because of their cap space situation, the Knicks can offer Drummond a long-term deal now itself. Only time will tell whether that's more palatable for him than contending for a title.

Advertisement

Also read: NBA Trade Deadline 2021 Live: Get the latest rumors and news updates from around the league