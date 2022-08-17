NBA Trade Rumors: New York Knicks and Utah Jazz restart talks over 3x All-Star

The New York Knicks continue to be the team most connected with landing Utah Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell. While there are plenty of teams interested in the talented guard, the Knicks could present the best offer.

After a couple of weeks of inactivity across the league, the Knicks and Jazz have once again engaged in trade negotations. According to a report from The Athletic's Shams Charania and Tony Jones, the Knicks and Jazz have had a "fresh trade conversation" within the past week. The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards remain interested, according to the report:

"The Knicks and Jazz had a fresh trade conversation within the past week about potential packages for Mitchell, according to sources. There is no traction between the two teams on a deal, and no Mitchell trade is imminent for the Jazz, sources said.

"The Charlotte Hornets and Washington Wizards are also among the teams pursuing Mitchell, those sources said."

After Danny Ainge and the Jazz traded star big man Rudy Gobert for a plethora of draft picks, some wondered if Mitchell could be next. That noise has appeared to get louder as the offseason has progressed and the Knicks have a surplus of future draft picks to entice the Jazz.

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania



Story at theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0… After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba Story at @TheAthletic After several weeks of no conversations, the Knicks and Jazz recently re-engaged in trade talks centered on Donovan Mitchell, sources tell me and @Tjonesonthenba. Story at @TheAthletic: theathletic.com/3513884/2022/0…

Utah Jazz and New York Knicks re-engage talks over Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz star Donovan Mitchell has been connected to the New York Knicks.

Teams around the league continue to monitor the trade market, as a pair of superstars have the NBA on pins and needles. Brooklyn Nets superstar Kevin Durant has gotten most of the attention, but observers are also watching to see if Mitchell will be on the move as well.

After several years in which the Utah Jazz constructed impressive rosters, the team struggled to make a serious push towards a potential NBA Finals. It's resulted in the team deciding to pivot, as it looks as if a rebuild could be in store for Utah.

Trevor Lane @Trevor_Lane The NBA trade market has been waiting on a catalyst to finally free up the log jam. A Donovan Mitchell trade could it.... The NBA trade market has been waiting on a catalyst to finally free up the log jam. A Donovan Mitchell trade could it....

The 25-year-old Mitchell, one of the league's top guards, would be a major boost for a New York Knicks team desperate to secure a star. Mitchell, a five-year veteran, is a three-time All-Star, earning the nod in each of the past three seasons.

Last season, Mitchell averaged 25.9 points, 4.2 rebounds and 5.3 assists per game while shooting 44.8%.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein