NBA Trade Rumors: OKC Thunder emerge as potential landing spot for Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker 

The possibility of Kemba Walker departing the Boston Celtics is now likelier than ever, and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest the OKC Thunder are a team to monitor in trade talks surrounding the guard.

According to Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, "the Oklahoma City Thunder are a team to keep an eye on in the Walker/Boston Celtics split."

Here's what the full report said:

"Oklahoma City is still in the early stages of its rebuild, so it would not be surprising to see them stockpile more assets should the opportunity arise. While Walker would improve their roster, they would still be a long way away from contending in the Western Conference."

The Boston Celtics are looking to revamp their squad and build a better team around their two young All-Stars, Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown.

Even though Walker is a top-quality point guard who can help the team win, his injury issues have been a concern for the franchise, which is one of the reasons why they are looking to shop him this offseason.

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring why the OKC Thunder would be interested in trading for Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker

Boston Celtics' Kemba Walker is owed roughly $36 million next season and has a negative trade value, as reported by Jared Weiss of The Athletic recently.

Here's what he said in his report:

"Multiple front-office sources across the NBA told The Athletic this week they still view Walker as having negative trade value should the team decide to go that route this offseason."

Weiss also mentioned that if the Boston Celtics are to trade Kemba Walker, they will have to offload draft picks or assets along with Walker in any trade talks. With the OKC Thunder rebuilding their squad at this stage, this deal would be ideal for them.

On top of that, Massey reported that the OKC Thunder has the flexibility to take on a bad deal and get compensated for it by using Al Horford's contract.

Per source, another team to monitor in the Kemba Walker, #Celtics split is the #Thunder. OKC has the flexibility to take on a bad deal and get compensated for it. Al Horford's contract could be used in this situation. — Evan Massey (@massey_evan) June 9, 2021

Kemba Walker, if healthy, is one of the best point guards a team could have at their disposal. With multiple teams looking to upgrade that position, the chances of Walker having a big market in the coming weeks could be huge. He averaged 19.3 points on 42% field goal shooting in the 2020-21 NBA season for Boston Celtics.

