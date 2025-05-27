NBA Trade Rumors: Pacers’ flexible cap space could lure Giannis Antetokounmpo amid Bucks star's uncertain future

Since the Milwaukee Bucks's first-round elimination in the NBA playoffs, there has been tons of speculation regarding Giannis Antetokounmpo's future with the team. Per ESPN's NBA insider Shams Charania - who spoke on Tuesday's live edition of "The Pat McAfee Show" ahead of the Knicks vs. Pacers game - the two-time MVP is currently weighing his options.

On one hand, Antetokounmpo has been with the Bucks for his entire career; however, on the other hand, Milwaukee is in a tough spot when it comes to the salary cap and is without a first-round pick until the 2031 NBA draft.

As Charania indicated on Tuesday, his sources told him that Giannis Antetokounmpo is currently mulling over his options, and no meeting between him and the Bucks has taken place yet.

When Pat McAfee threw out the idea of "The Greek Freak" joining the Indiana Pacers, Charania replied:

"I do think the Pacers are becoming a team where- they've got, I think 8th or 9th lowest payroll, but eventually here they're turning into a destination."

The Pacers will notably have Myles Turner's $19.9 million salary come off the books at the end of this season. However, the team is reportedly hoping to re-sign Turner without jeopardizing their current roster.

Milwaukee Bucks front office reportedly looking to pitch Giannis Antetokounmpo on a "gap year" to retool their roster around him

On Tuesday, Shams Charania told Pat McAfee that Giannis Antetokounmpo hasn't met with the Milwaukee Bucks yet to discuss his future.

While "The Greek Freak" could request a trade - per Marc Stein - the Bucks are planning to pitch the two-time MVP on a quote-unquote "gap year" with the promise of retooling the roster around their franchise star.

Additionally, the team is reportedly going to sell the future Hall of Famer on the landscape of the Eastern Conference, which would provide him with an easier path to title contention than the Western Conference.

The 2024 season, for example, saw the Minnesota Timberwolves clinch the sixth seed in the West with 49 wins. Out East, the Pistons clinched sixth place with 44. Similarly, the 37-win Miami Heat qualified for the play-in tournament in the East, while the 36-win Suns and Blazers missed out in the West.

Given that, staying in the East is reportedly part of Milwaukee's pitch to give them a year to make moves and chart a new course.

"The very forgiving East landscape certainly enhances the notion that it wouldn't take years (with an s) to return to contention," Stein wrote.

The big question now is whether Giannis Antetokounmpo decides that he's had enough and wants to be traded, which could take the situation out of Milwaukee's hands.

