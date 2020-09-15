NBA Trade Rumors: Pelicans star could join the Splash brothers and Golden State Warriors; multiple teams interested in hiring Mike D'Antoni

The Golden State Warriors are looking to make a strong comeback in the upcoming season. With their 'Big-3' of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green back in the squad healthy, the Warriors are looking to get back to championship contention. But according to the latest trade NBA trade rumors, the Golden State Warriors are looking to sign another superstar this offseason to take their roster to the next level.

NBA Trade Rumors: Golden State Warriors looking to add New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday

New Orleans Pelicans vs Los Angeles Lakers

According to NBA Insider Tom Haberstroh, the 2018 champions are looking to add New Orleans Pelicans' Jrue Holiday. The 2013 all-star averaged 19.1 points and 6.7 assists this season.

There were already NBA trade rumors about the Pelicans looking to trade Jrue Holiday in exchange for a younger star. But the Golden State Warriors might have to give up considerable assets to acquire the 30-year-old. Tom Haberstroh said in this regard:

"He's not going to come cheap, so in order to get someone like Jrue Holiday, you'll have to give up assets, and certainly David Griffin would be asking for a boatload of whatever the Golden State Warriors have."

Aside from Jrue Holiday's playmaking abilities, he's also an elite defender and can guard multiple positions in the perimeter. If the Golden State Warriors are able to pull this trade off, Steph Curry and the crew will definitely be the team to beat in the West.

NBA Trade Rumors: Mike D'Antoni potential candidate for Pacers, Sixers coaching job

Los Angeles Lakers vs Houston Rockets

After the Houston Rockets failed to advance to the Western Conference Finals, Mike D'Antoni resigned immediately from the Rockets' head coaching job. Recent NBA news suggests that multiple teams are considering hiring Mike D'Antoni for the next season.

Advertisement

Along with D'Antoni, OKC Thunder's former coach Billy Donovan is also being considered by the Philadelphia 76ers. It'll be interesting to see who gets the challenging job of reviving Joel Embiid and the 76ers next season.

Mike D'Antoni is also being linked with the Indiana Pacers. According to J Michael of The Indianapolis Star, Mike and the Pacers management have expressed 'mutual interest', and the former Rockets' coach could be their leading candidate for the job.

Source tells me that Mike D’Antoni & Billy Donovan should be in Camden this week to interview with the Sixers for the head coaching job. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) September 14, 2020