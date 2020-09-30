NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers could break up Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid if they sign Mike D'Antoni

It's been a tumultuous couple of months for the Philadelphia 76ers. They got swept in the first round of the playoffs and that itself led to a furor of NBA trade rumors about their star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. While the front office is yet to indicate what shape the playing roster will take next season, head coach Brett Brown has been fired and the search for his replacement is on.

If you’re having a rough day, here’s a Joel Embiid mixtape that could brighten up your day pic.twitter.com/CrU6TjK9En — Prez💊 (@PresidentEmbiid) September 24, 2020

Among the prime candidates for this job is Mike D'Antoni. Now there's been a lot of speculation about the changes that D'Antoni could make to the team if he's hired by the Philadelphia 76ers. What's clearly known though, is that the former Houston Rockets coach loves three-point shooters and extremely mobile big men. This in itself could be a red flag for both Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers to break up star duo if they sign Mike D'Antoni

Mike D'Antoni

FOX Sports' Chris Broussard appeared on an episode of Heavy Live with Scoop B and explained how Mike D'Antoni is not a good fit for the Philadelphia 76ers. Broussard said:

“He’s going to make that talent adjust to his style. And he doesn’t want a big! He doesn’t want a big man like Joel Embiid! And what’s he going to do with a point guard that CAN’T shoot? ... So you know so, I think that, that would be disastrous and I think it would kind of lead itself to breaking up Embiid and Simmons.”

It's hard to disagree with Broussard's point here. Mike D'Antoni's love for a three-or-layup offense is well known. Philadelphia 76ers' current roster doesn't quite fit the bill in that regard.

What does this mean for Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid?

Ben Simmons

Advertisement

If the Philadelphia 76ers hire Mike D'Antoni, there's every chance that he decides to keep the core intact. But in case he does feel the need to make key changes, Ben Simmons is more likely to be traded than Joel Embiid.

.@stephenasmith went off on Ben Simmons' lack of a jump shot 😳



"LEARN, DAMN IT!" pic.twitter.com/6twbFA5Cvd — First Take (@FirstTake) September 25, 2020

Simply put, Simmons can't shoot from downtown. D'Antoni has already tried his luck with an athletic, non-shooting point guard in Russell Westbrook last season and it didn't work. As far as Embiid is concerned, he's a great defender and although not the quickest, he can stretch the floor.

Also read: NBA Trade Rumors - Why the Cleveland Cavaliers should risk it all for Ben Simmons