NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers close to signing Tyronn Lue as their next head coach

After the conclusion of the NBA regular season, multiple teams parted ways with their head coaches. According to NBA trade rumors, one of the most sought after coach is Tyronn Lue, who is currently an assistant to LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers.

Latest NBA Trade Rumor: Philadelphia 76ers finalizing a deal to bring Tyronn Lue to the Eastern Conference

NBA trade rumors doing rounds in the media claim that Tyronn Lue is close to finalizing a deal with Eastern Conference heavyweights Philadelphia 76ers. The 76ers departed with head coach Brett Brown after getting swept by fierce rivals Boston Celtics in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Philadelphia 76ers missed Ben Simmons due to injury and Joel Embiid and the supporting cast failed to win a single game in his absence.

Philadelphia 76ers General Manager had emphasized on hiring 'multiple basketball minds' in the presser which followed Brett Brown's departure. Brown got hired in 2013 and spent seven years at the organization. Hired as a temporary fix, Brown ended up overlooking the 76ers rebuild which saw them acquire the first-round draft picks like Joel Embiid, Ben Simmons and Markelle Fultz.

LA Clippers assistant Tyronn Lue has been on a lot of NBA teams' wishlist. If the NBA trade rumors are true, teams like New Orleans Pelicans and Chicago Bulls were looking to sign Tyronn Lue on a multiple-year deal. However, Tyronn Lue's services will cost Philadelphia 76ers a handsome price because he is looking for 6 million USD per year contract.

With multiple NBA teams looking for a head coach, Tyronn Lue was certain to have a job as the head coach of a team in the league next season. He won an NBA championship with Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016 with star players like Kyrie Irving and LeBron James.

Lue will now have the oppurtunity to coach 2 young All-Stars in Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. Simmons and Embiid have a lot of potential and there are NBA trade rumors going around which suggest that there is a good chance that the 76ers might lose one of them in the off-season.

It would be interesting to see how Lue does as the head coach of Philadelphia 76ers.

