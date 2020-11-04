NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers expected to make an ambitious move for James Harden days after Daryl Morey's appointment

After major speculation, Daryl Morey was recently announced as the president of basketball operations of the Philadelphia 76ers. Morey joins hands with former LA Clippers head coach Doc Rivers, and the duo will now be tasked with winning the championship with the Philadelphia 76ers. Since these appointments, the team has been the subject of various NBA trade rumors, and the latest one has linked them to Houston Rockets star James Harden.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers set to make a move for James Harden

Houston Rockets v Los Angeles Lakers - Game Five

James Harden is one of the most coveted players in the league and is revered as one of the best shooting guards of all time. The Beard has finished as the winner of the scoring title in the last four years, pipping his peers by a handsome margin.

However, James Harden has been criticized for his postseason shortcomings, as he has not reached the NBA finals even once.

Boston Celtics v Philadelphia 76ers - Game Four

According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Philadelphia 76ers are expected to pursue James Harden this offseason. The news doesn't come as a surprise, considering it was Daryl Morey who brought James Harden to the Houston Rockets from OKC Thunder back in 2012 to make him the franchise's cornerstone.

Morey is reportedly interested in doing so again, albeit for the Philadelphia 76ers this time.

"I'm told Philadelphia is expected to be interested in and pursue James Harden"



Our NBA Insider @ShamsCharania reports a Harden move for Houston is currently a non-starter. pic.twitter.com/7JaZH69WLt — Stadium (@Stadium) November 3, 2020

The Philadelphia 76ers, like the Houston Rockets, have been a major dud in the NBA playoffs in recent years. The Philadelphia 76ers' star duo of Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid has struggled to co-exist, and NBA trade rumors suggest that one of them could be on the way out this offseason.

Philadelphia 76ers will have to prepare a blockbuster NBA trade package to land James Harden, and it will definitely have to include one of these two stars.

If this NBA trade goes through, it would majorly impact the equation of an already competitive Eastern Conference, which has multiple championship contenders in Brooklyn Nets, Miami Heat, and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Morey is one of the shrewdest executives in the league, and it looks like he is ready to pull the trigger on another coup in the form of James Harden.

