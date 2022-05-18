NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers GM might be open to part ways with 2 key starters in order to bolster squad

The Philadelphia 76ers had another disappointing exit from the NBA playoffs. Their general manager Daryl Morey is now reportedly looking to add another star to the roster to complement Joel Embiid and James Harden.

ESPN's Brian Windhorst reported that Morey has firm plans to acquire a big-name player. He added that Harden might have to take a pay cut for that to happen.

Windhorst appeared on ESPN's "#Greeny" radio show and answered some questions about the Philadelphia 76ers and their future. During the discussion, he mentioned Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey as potential trade assets.

Windhorst said:

"I promise you that Daryl Morey has big, giant plans to acquire another star. Whether he's going to execute it, I don't know. But part of getting that done is to require Harden to take some sort of paycut. Philly has dreams and plans, Daryl Morey does."

Windhorst stated that while Daryl Morey has dreams of acquiring a third star, a lot of things need to go in their favor. They will hope to get value in return for Tyrese Maxey and Tobias Harris. Moreover, the star player needs to be on an expiring contract and should want to play in Philadelphia.

Windhorst explained:

"A key factor here is that they have Tobias Harris, who would have value in a possible trade. They have Tyrese Maxey, who would have value in a possible trade.

"And you would need a player, potentially near the end of his contract, to come and say, 'I would like to go and play in Philadelphia.' Is that something that could happen? Maybe. We'll see. I know Philly and Daryl are going to try and make it happen."

The Philadelphia 76ers flamed out in the Eastern Conference semifinals for the second time in a row. The blame fell on Ben Simmons during the 2021 postseason. Now, his replacement James Harden is facing the same harsh criticism.

Simmons refused to shoot the ball late in games, and Harden did the same in the series against the Miami Heat.

Daryl Morey is reportedly hell-bent on getting another star because his secondary ones have not delivered. Joel Embiid needs to be surrounded with significant help or else the Philadelphia 76ers will not progress.

Patrick Beverley believes the Philadelphia 76ers will benefit from a healthier James Harden next season

James Harden of the Philadelphia 76ers during the Eastern Conference Semifinals

Patrick Beverley is not getting caught up in the James Harden slander. He believes his former Houston Rockets teammate will eventually get in better shape and work hard in the offseason.

Beverley appeared on ESPN's "GetUp" and said he is excited to watch Harden play for the Philadelphia 76ers next season:

"At the end of the day, James going to be James. He hears the stuff that people say. He's going to take care of his body."

Beverley believes that playing alongside Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving might have led Harden to not work as hard in the offseason. He said:

"He understands that when you're playing in Brooklyn with KD, you don't have to have all that firepower. So, maybe he didn't work as hard in the summer, but trust me, he's going to want his lick back and he's going to come with a revenge summer and I'm excited to see him play."

The Philadelphia 76ers are likely to run it back with James Harden and Joel Embiid next season. Harden's production certainly needs to improve or else his team will face yet another early playoff exit.

