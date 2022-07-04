NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers not interested in Kyrie Irving despite internal discussions

The Philadelphia 76ers are reportedly not targeting Kyrie Irving. Rumors earlier this week speculated that the 76ers were interested in acquiring Irving.

According to NBCS Philadelphia's John Clark, the 76ers front office did hold a meeting about acquiring Irving. They have since decided against it. The 76ers also considered pursuing a trade for Kevin Durant, but that will depend on Durant's interest.

"I’m told, despite reports, the Sixers are not pursuing Kyrie Irving. I’m told there were discussions internally about Kyrie and other players, but the Sixers never entered into actual talks with Brooklyn. As far as Kevin Durant, remember he has a big say in where he will wind up," Clark wrote.

If a move is to happen, then it will likely involve Tobias Harris to make the salaries work. Both Irving and Harris are earning around the $36million. The Nets may also request Tyrese Maxey or Matisse Thybulle be included in the deal.

Bleak summer ahead for Kyrie Irving and the Nets

When the season started, the Brooklyn Nets were favorites to win the championship with Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving and James Harden. However, things did not go according to plan.

Harden is currently part of the Philadelphia 76ers. Irving missed most of the season due to his unwillingness to get vaccinated. Irving's former team, the Celtics, swept the Nets in the first round of the playoffs.

In Harden's trade, the Nets received Ben Simmons in return. However, this acquisition made no difference. Simmons did not play a single minute due to a back injury. It is possible that Durant, Irving and Simmons won't play a single minute together.

The Nets have multiple concerns this offseason. Kevin Durant requested a trade. Irving could be traded as well. He is reportedly eyeing a move to the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James.

Sean Marks will need to maneuver through this tumultuous time as the franchise is on the brink of losing its two best players. Coaching changes could also be on the horizon.

