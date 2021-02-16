NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers linked with multiple point guards ahead of March 25 deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers have entered the NBA trade rumor mill and are reportedly interested in acquiring a point guard before the trade deadline.

The 76ers have already contacted the Detroit Pistons and the Oklahoma City Thunder regarding a potential trade, with the hopes of adding more depth behind starter Ben Simmons.

The Sixers are in the market for a point guard. Two players the team has inquired about are Detroit’s Delon Wright & Oklahoma City’s George Hill, a source tells me. — Jason Dumas (@JDumasReports) February 15, 2021

The Philadelphia 76ers have expressed interest in Delon Wright, a 28-year-old guard for the Detroit Pistons, as well as 34-year-old NBA veteran George Hill of the OKC Thunder.

Both Wright and Hill have established themselves as consistent shooters and would make a good fit for this strong Sixers team.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers in the market for a point guard

Philadelphia 76ers point guard #25 Ben Simmons could be transitioning away from the point guard position

The Philadelphia 76ers' current backup point guard is rookie Tyrese Maxey, who is averaging 8.7 points in just over 17 minutes this season.

The 76ers' interest in Wright and Hill could be an indication that Ben Simmons is transitioning away from the point guard position, giving a more confident shooter the duties.

"Ben is a chameleon, he literally guards 1 through 5." Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons' defense. — Tom West (@TomWestNBA) February 13, 2021

With the trade deadline just over a month away, the Philadelphia 76ers will have time to weigh their options and make a decision. The addition of an established point guard would them in terms of depth and basketball IQ.

Head coach Doc Rivers is off to a solid start in his first season, carrying a 18-9 record with his first-placed Sixers.

The Philadelphia 76ers have many young talents who could potentially be traded, including defensive specialist Matisse Thybulle and young guard Isaiah Joe.

Acquiring a veteran such as George Hill could be just what the 76ers need to establish themselves as title contenders.