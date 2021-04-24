NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers made a strong push for Chris Paul this past offseason

Chris Paul and the Phoenix Suns are having an incredible season and are on the verge of earning their highest seeding since 2007. That year, the Suns lost to the San Antonio Spurs in the semi-finals, though there is real hope that they can achieve something special in this campaign.

It may not have turned out the way it has for the Phoenix Suns, though, as recent NBA trade rumors suggest. Their talisman this season, Chris Paul, could have, in fact, ended up with the Philadelphia 76ers, who are currently leading the Eastern Conference.

The 76ers reportedly made a solid push to acquire Chris Paul in the offseason, but CP3 turned it down and wanted to be traded to the Suns. (via The Athletic) — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) April 23, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Chris Paul rejected a move to the Philadelphia 76ers

Chris Paul with former coach Doc Rivers

We may not have seen Chris Paul's MVP-caliber season in a Phoenix Suns jersey this year had Philadelphia got their way. In the most recent NBA trade rumors, it appears that Daryl Morey made a concerted effort to recruit Paul in the summer but that the 35-year-old turned the 76ers down.

Sam Amick of The Athletic broke the news in his most recent article about Paul's move to Phoenix. Here's what Amick reported:

"Ironically, sources say Philadelphia — with Morey having taken over the Sixers’ front office just weeks before Paul was sent to the Suns, and his former Clippers coach, Doc Rivers, part of their program too — made a spirited push to land Paul. The Sixers even believed there was some traction on a possible deal. The interest from Paul, however, was not mutual."

The move would have been ironic since Morey had lost Chris Paul's trust when he traded him out of Houston to the Oklahoma City Thunder, having said he wouldn't sell him.

Of course, the 76ers could have been a perfect fit for Paul on the court, reuniting him with former coach Doc Rivers and joining genuine title contenders. However, Paul has helped the Phoenix Suns to a record greater than that of Philly's and is still close to his family in LA.

The Philadelphia 76ers have more playoff experience than the Suns and would have been a more frightening prospect with Paul at the point. However, CP3 is playing some of his best basketball in Phoenix.

Chris Paul has done what he did in Oklahoma - lead a young, selfless team to a position above their expected means.

With the scoring talent of Devin Booker and one of the most complete starting lineups in the league, Phoenix have a chance to go all the way this year, even though their starters have little postseason experience bar Paul and Jae Crowder.

Paul continues to put up staggering numbers for a player coming towards the end of his career. He is one of only three players in the league above the age of 30 who puts up more than 15 points and 8 rebounds per night.

Phoenix Suns fans and players alike will be happy Chris Paul did not head East in the summer as NBA trade rumors suggested he might have. With Paul's MVP-caliber performances and immense basketballing IQ, Phoenix can expect a lot of success not only this season but for the next few years to come with the way he has performed.