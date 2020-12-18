NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers and Milwaukee Bucks focused on their own rosters, unwilling to make a deal for James Harden

As the 2020-21 NBA Season draws near, there is still uncertainty surrounding the Houston Rockets franchise and their superstar James Harden. During the offseason, the shooting guard has been linked in NBA Trade Rumors with multiple teams across the league. Despite the buzz around Harden's future, it is now suggested that the interest has dissipated from several teams.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers keen to give Doc Rivers a chance with young stars

Denver Nuggets v Los Angeles Clippers

The majority of NBA Trade Rumors this offseason have revolved around former MVP James Harden's unhappiness in Houston. With the NBA season ready to tip off, one of Harden's suggested trade destinations, the Philadelphia 76ers, are reportedly unwilling to offer the Rockets any substantial deal for the guard.

According to Sam Amick at The Athletic, sources have revealed that the franchise are only willing to make a deal for James Harden if it is at a cheap price. Furthermore, they would rather see what their new coach Doc Rivers is able to accomplish with the team's new roster.

James Harden has been heavily linked to the Philadelphia 76ers after NBA Trade Rumors revealed it was among the shooting guard's chosen suitors. The Sixers were one of the only suitable teams that could take Harden, and they have the Rockets former GM Daryl Morey at the helm. However, the 76ers seem intent on keeping their young stars together and are hoping Ben Simmons can continue his development into a future MVP candidate.

Due to the Sixers' faith in Simmons and Joel Embiid, the most recent NBA Trade Rumors suggest they have taken themselves out of the running and would rather see what Rivers can achieve.

Simmons is an elite defender and gives the Sixers versatility on offense. He is an oversized point guard, recording 7.8 rebounds and 2.1 steals last season. Embiid averaged 23 points and 11 rebounds last year and continues to be tipped as the next superstar of the league. Although the Sixers struggle with their two stars' inconsistencies, they are still young, and the franchise seem prepared to at least give them one more season to succeed in the playoffs.

NBA Trade Rumors: With Giannis re-signing, James Harden is deemed unlikely to fit the Milwaukee Bucks mould

Milwaukee Bucks v Washington Wizards

Another scenario that was developed in NBA Trade Rumors for James Harden's future was forming a superteam with Giannis Antetokounmpo in Milwaukee. However, it has been revealed that Bucks sources never saw the potential in any deal involving Harden.

According to the aforementioned Amick article, James Harden was deemed by the Milwaukee franchise as an unsuitable fit for the culture they have created. Over the past few years, the Milwaukee Bucks have developed into one of the best teams in the East. The core has been Antetokounmpo, fellow All-Star Khris Middleton, coach Mike Budenholzer, and GM Jon Horst.

"He ended up proving his loyalty toward Milwaukee."



ICYMI: Our #NBA Insider @ShamsCharania has the details on Giannis Antetokounmpo's supermax contract extension with the Bucks. pic.twitter.com/3xImG7HtpO — Stadium (@Stadium) December 17, 2020

Bringing James Harden into the mix was thought of by the Bucks as an unnecessary move. Although Harden brings undeniable greatness, the circus that has developed over in Houston throughout the offseason and the stories that have leaked from the franchise was enough to put Milwaukee off.

Since Giannis has re-signed, Milwaukee fans can at least breathe a sigh of relief that he will be around for this season, and if he does choose to leave in the future they can make a healthy return. Alongside new acquisition Jrue Holiday and Middleton, the Bucks are among the favorites again to challenge for an NBA championship this season without needing the services of James Harden.