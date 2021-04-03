NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers monitoring Bradley Beal's situation with Washington Wizards

Bradley Beal has been one of the most discussed players in NBA trade rumors this season. If the latest reports are anything to go by, the Philadelphia 76ers have now joined the long list of teams who are monitoring his situation with the Washington Wizards.

Sixers are among the teams monitoring Bradley Beal's situation in Washington, sources tell @FortyEightMins



The latest: https://t.co/A6TLp2b1kp pic.twitter.com/lNjHME7X6e — Chris W. Crouse 🏙 (@NBACrouse) April 2, 2021

Bradley Beal has been in sensational form for the Wizards so far. He is leading the league in scoring averages, with an astonishing 31.3 points per game this season, despite his franchise enduring yet another disappointing campaign.

NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers eyeing Bradley Beal trade this summer

Philadelphia 76ers have emerged as the latest team to be eyeing a deal to land Bradley Beal this summer.

The Washington Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference standings. They are three games behind the tenth-placed team in the race for the play-in tournament at the end of the regular season.

There is speculation around the league that if the Wizards do miss out on another opportunity to make it to the postseason, Beal, 27, could be on his way out, as he would ideally want to play for a contending team at this stage of his career.

As per Chris Crouse of FortyEightMinutes, the Philadelphia 76ers are now one of the teams keeping tabs on his situation with the Washington Wizards. However, he also said that the Wizards could look to keep hold of him for as long as possible. Here's what the full report said about Bradley Beal:

"It’s no secret that several teams around the league are keeping an eye on Bradley Beal with the hopes of trading for him this summer, including the Sixers. Yet, sources reiterated to FortyEightMinutes that nothing has changed with Washington’s approach. The Wizards continue to build around Beal and Russell Westbrook, and the front office continues to consult Beal on major moves, something that the shooting guard truly values."

With the Wizards still much alive in the race for postseason places, it is unlikely Beal would request a trade if his team does make it there.

However, if they don't, it will be interesting to see whether Beal chooses to play second-fiddle to a big superstar on a contending team or opt for the luxury of being 'the superstar' at his current team.

Heat, Celtics, Knicks, Pelicans, Raptors Preparing To Pursue Bradley Beal https://t.co/HvyAAc9nhQ — RealGM (@RealGM) March 29, 2021