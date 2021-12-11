NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers reportedly trying to land a top-25 player for Ben Simmons, two-way and three-way deal structure talks ongoing

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons continues to stand firm in his stance of requesting a trade from the organization. The 25-year-old star has yet to play a game for the team this year despite efforts from the Sixers organization to get him back on the court.

As the 2021-22 NBA season continues to march on, it also means that the NBA trade deadline inches closer as well. So far this year, the Philadelphia 76ers and general manager Daryl Morey have remained firm on their stance when it comes to the value they would want in return for another team to acquire Simmons. Although Morey hasn't budged from his desire to get a hefty return for Simmons, many wonder if the 76ers would remain adamant on keeping the talented forward past the trade deadline. In a report today from ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski, it appears that the trade conversations between Philadelphia and other NBA teams have started to gain some momentum in recent days.

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA : Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons. ESPN reporting with @ZachLowe_NBA: Philadelphia's trade conversations on Ben Simmons gathering momentum in recent days. More teams engaged, more two and three-way deal structure talks ongoing as 76ers try to land a Top 25 player for Simmons.

According to Wojnarowski, the 76ers have stuck to thi determined to land a "Top 25 player" in exchange for Ben Simmons. Because the 76ers have remained firm on their asking price, it appears that the team is finally exploring multiple-team deals in order to get as much value in return as possible. Wojnarowski also goes on to point out an important wrinkle in the current discussions, as of next week Wednesday many players will become trade-eligible. This may have certain ramifications when it comes to trade talks around the rest of the NBA.

Much of the renewed impetus surrounds Wednesday, when 84 percent of the league's 446 players become eligible to be traded. Right now, 65 percent are eligible to be moved.

As of right now, only 65 percent of the NBA is able to be moved in a trade, mainly due to specific terminology in contracts that will kick in on Wednesday. Once that day arrives, up to 84 percent of the league will be eligible to be moved. It's obviously a huge jump in the number of players that can eventually be thrown into serious trade talks.

As the 76ers disgruntled start continues to stand fast on his desire to be traded from the team for a new opportunity, it remains to be seen which other teams will throw their hats into the ring to make a serious run at acquiring Simmons. There's no denying that the 6'11" playmaking presence can make a massive impact with his play on both sides of the floor.

After a disappointing performance last year in the NBA Playoffs, Simmons has remained adamant in his belief that he needs to have a fresh start somewhere else. With the trade deadline approaching quickly with each passing week, it seems as if the trade talk surrounding Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers is only going to get louder.

Edited by David Nyland