NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers want Ben Simmons to stay long-term

NBA trade rumors revolving around Ben Simmons and the Philadelphia 76ers have finally come to an end. According to the latest reports, the Australian international reported back to the facility yesterday. Simmons was adamant about leaving the franchise this summer, but the Philadelphia 76ers seemed to have worked out an amicable solution.

ESPN's NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski joined his colleague Scott Van Pelt on a talk show, divulging further information about the Ben Simmons-Philadelphia 76ers situation -

"This is gonna be difficult. Ben Simmons knew that coming back. I think now for the organization, it's on Doc Rivers and Daryl Morey, and Joel Embiid to continue to set that tone of welcoming Ben Simmons back. They want to convince him to stay long-term. They want him to re-integrate into this team."

Wojnarowski continued -

"There is a lot of conversations that have to happen. Ben Simmons has not been talking to the organization at all but now he has to come in and have those conversations and see where his head his."

Ben Simmons grew distant with the Philadelphia 76ers after the team's playoff loss against the Atlanta Hawks, after which both Doc Rivers and star player Joel Embiid's comments reportedly irked the point forward.

NBA Trade Rumors: Ben Simmons was courted by multiple teams this offseason

Ben Simmons was linked with a plethora of NBA teams this offseason, and the Portland Trail Blazers, Sacramento Kings, and Indiana Pacers were all being considered front runners at one point to sign him. The San Antonio Spurs were in the mix as well but did not register concrete interest.

In the initial phase of the NBA trade rumors, it was being reported that the Portland Trail Blazers and the Philadelphia 76ers were likely to agree for a straight swap between Ben Simmons and CJ McCollum, but the talks collapsed after an impasse.

The Sacramento Kings and Indiana Pacers, on the other hand, were hesitant to offer a hefty package for Simmons, whose inability to shoot from distance has been a major cause of concern in the time he has spent in the league so far.

However, the situation has been completely diffused now, and Ben Simmons will suit the Philadelphia 76ers in the 2021-22 NBA season. He still has 4 years remaining on his current contract, and that might have played a major role in him choosing to return.

