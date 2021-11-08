NBA Trade Rumors: Philadelphia 76ers want Jaylen Brown from Boston Celtics in exchange for Ben Simmons' services

Ben Simmons is still yet to feature in a game for the Philadelphia 76ers so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, with the All-Star guard maintaining that he is not ready mentally. While several attempts to move him with a trade deal have been futile, there is chatter that the Boston Celtics have shown an interest in Simmons.

According to Chris Grenham, a Boston Celtics writer for Forbes Sports, league sources revealed to The Athletic that the Celtics front office has contacted the 76ers to discuss a deal to acquire Ben Simmons.

"The Boston Celtics have engaged in conversations with the 76ers revolving around Ben Simmons and expressed interest in the 6-foot-11 guard. Talks have been fluid with no traction as of yet."

League sources have also revealed that any deal for Ben Simmons will unsurprisingly have to include Jaylen Brown.

Will acquiring Ben Simmons in exchange for Jaylen Brown improve the Boston Celtics?

Ben Simmons #25 of the Philadelphia 76ers drives against Danilo Gallinari #8 of the Atlanta Hawks

The Boston Celtics have struggled so far in the 2021-22 NBA season, winning only four games in their last ten outings. It is an unexpectedly slow start to the season, but not because of the lack of effort from Jaylen Brown.

Scoring has been a major problem for the Celtics so far this season, and losing their top scorer right now would not be a wise idea. Although Ben Simmons is by far the better defensive player, his deficiency in scoring the ball will be a significant factor to consider.

Jaylen Brown is a decent perimeter defender and a top-level two-way threat, which is why it would be unwise to give him up for Ben Simmons. While we credit Simmons' ability to run fastbreaks and impressive court vision, these things are not enough, especially when Jayson Tatum will be the only elite-level scorer on the team.

Ben Simmons would be a great addition to any team, but more importantly one that has a plethora of scoring options. The 2016 first overall pick might have drastically improved his shooting in the offseason based on snippets that circulated on social media. However, no one has seen him play yet with all the pressure that comes with stepping on the hardwood every other night.

The NBA is yet to announce a date for the 2022 trade deadline, but this will definitely get a move to keep an ear out for when the time comes. Judging by league standards, it will most likely take place after the All-Star weekend, scheduled to commence on February 20, 2022.

