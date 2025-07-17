NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns become latest team to join Jonathan Kuminga pursuit

The Phoenix Suns finalized a contract buyout with All-Star guard Bradley Beal on Wednesday. Following that, reports show that the Suns are interested in potentially adding forward Jonathan Kuminga to the team. The 6-foot-8 athlete is a restricted free agent for the Golden State Warriors and hasn't received any offers since the NBA free agency started.

Jake Fischer of the Stein Line confirmed the report on Thursday. One of the top options for any team to acquire Kuminga is through a sign-and-trade. With Beal gone, the Suns have enough room in their cap space to accommodate the one-time champion.

Additionally, Phoenix has longed to move the contracts of Grayson Allen and Royce O'Neale since the start of the offseason. The two role players could very well be part of a potential Kuminga trade.

“Sources say Phoenix, meanwhile, is the latest team to express exploratory interest in a Kuminga sign-and-trade ... challenging as it would be for the Suns to make such a deal happen,” Fischer reported.

“Fresh off completing a buyout of Bradley Beal this week, enabling the Suns to waive-and-stretch the hefty contract possessed by the three-time NBA All-Star guard, they have contacted both Kuminga's representation and the Warriors to make their fondness for the bouncy swingman known.”

Even Phoenix Suns insider John Gambadoro gave his stamp of approval on this. Gambadoro said that the organization has "liked" the Warriors forward for a while and won't rule out the potential for a deal.

“I won’t say no. Suns have liked Kuminga for a while. I don’t think it’s likely so chances more in the low range. But won’t rule out,” Gambadoro tweeted.

Last season, Kuminga appeared in just 47 games. He missed 31 straight games due to a sprained ankle. However, he was still able to showcase his skills, averaging 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds and 2.2 assists per game.

Bradley Beal's agent gets honest about the buyout with the Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns are finally free from Bradley Beal's contract. After two seasons, the parties realized they weren't the right fit for each other and decided it was best to part ways.

After the buyout was confirmed, the three-time All-Star's agent, Mark Bartelstein, talked about the move. He said the decision was solely about basketball and that Beal couldn't take another chance of a lost year. The former Washington Wizards star wants to be in a winning situation, according to Bartelstein.

Beal found a home with the LA Clippers shortly after the Phoenix Suns released him. The star guard signed a two-year, $11 million contract to play alongside James Harden and Kawhi Leonard.

