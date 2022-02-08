NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns could end contract stand-off with DeAndre Ayton by agreeing to a sign-and-trade involving 2-time All-Star

NBA and Western Conference powerhouse Phoenix Suns are looking to add reinforcements ti\o the frontcourt before the February 10th trade deadline day.

According to Jake Fischer of The Bleacher Report, last season's NBA finalists are looking to Domantas Sabonis of the Indiana Pacers as a possible addition to the Suns roster. Fischer said:

"A handful of personnel around the league have recently mentioned Phoenix's intriguing interest in acquiring Sabonis."

Fischer continued:

"But while the Suns are not expected to make any major move this week that could jeopardize the chemistry and momentum of the NBA's winningest team, league figures have pointed to a potential sign-and-trade this offseason that would conclude the Suns' contract standoff with Deandre Ayton and in exchange land Sabonis in The Valley."

Deandre Ayton and the Phoenix Suns have been engaged in a stand-off when it comes to his contract talks. The franchise ownership did not offer the big man his max contract extension worth over $172 million across five years in the summer, despite Ayton playing a pivotal role in the Suns reaching the NBA Finals last season.

Should the Phoenix Suns trade for Sabonis?

Indiana Pacers talisman Domantas Sabonis.

Domantas Sabonis is one of the best power forwards in the game at the moment and has been underrated and underappreciated over the last couple of years playing for the Indiana Pacers. With the Pacers heading for a rebuild, it makes sense that they are willing to part ways with arguably their best player in exchange for draft picks and young players.

The Phoenix Suns have plenty of assets to pull off a deal for Sabonis, and with Ayton in a contract dispute with the Suns front office, it makes even more sense for the Western Conference powerhouse to make a move for Sabonis.

NBA @NBA



24 PTS | 18 REB | 10 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK Domantas Sabonis stuffs the stats sheet to fuel the @Pacers in their road win24 PTS | 18 REB | 10 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK Domantas Sabonis stuffs the stats sheet to fuel the @Pacers in their road win 🏁24 PTS | 18 REB | 10 AST | 2 STL | 2 BLK https://t.co/6VNeX3io2z

Sabonis would take the Suns offense to a whole new level as he is a far better player than Ayton on the offensive side of the floor. The dribble handoff with him and potentially either Chris Paul or Devin Booker is a fascinating idea and would bring more dimensions to their offense than Ayton has done thus far.

However, defensive deficiencies will exist with the acquisition of Sabonis as Ayton is a superior defensive player and a better rim protector than Sabonis. That said, though, there is a possibility of upsetting the team's chemistry by acquiring Sabonis two months before the playoffs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Sabonis has two years left on his contract after the current season while Ayton has been unable to come to an agreement with the Phoenix Suns front office on a new contract. It makes perfect sense for the Phoenix-based side to part ways with Ayton and look to win here and now with an aging Chris Paul.

Edited by Parimal

LIVE POLL Q. Should the Suns trade Ayton for Sabonis? Yes No 1 votes so far