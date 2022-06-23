NBA Trade Rumors: Phoenix Suns and Philadelphia 76ers register interest in former Sixth Man of the Year

Rumors are surfacing that the Phoenix Suns and the Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Houston Rockets guard Eric Gordon.

The former Sixth Man of the Year has been a consistent name in potential player movement reports since last February’s trade deadline.

Brian Windhorst was one of the first insiders to break the news on "NBA Today":

"Keep an eye on the Houston Rockets. They’ve already done one deal this offseason. Look for a little bit of an Eric Gordon sweepstakes in play.

"A couple of teams I’ve heard interested are the Philadelphia 76ers and the Phoenix Suns."

The Houston Rockets are seemingly planning to get more draft capital, although they already have three first-round picks in the upcoming draft. Included in that trio of draft assets is the lottery pick they got for Christian Wood from the Dallas Mavericks.

(h/t The 76ers and Suns are among the teams expressing interest in Eric Gordon, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst(h/t @theScoreNBA The 76ers and Suns are among the teams expressing interest in Eric Gordon, per ESPN's Brian Windhorst(h/t @theScoreNBA ) https://t.co/NepjcQFY11

The Rockets are set for a full rebuild as they will likely start whoever they draft as the No. 3 pick. Whether it turns out to be Paolo Banchero or Chet Holmgren, Houston will be a very young team next season.

Former Houston Rockets GM Daryl Morey, who’s now with the Philadelphia 76ers could also push to get another shooter for his team. Gordon’s outside sniping will be invaluable for James Harden and Joel Embiid.

Keith Pompey has an intriguing idea of how the 76ers could look in the offseason:

'Sixers trying to create salary-cap space for Tucker, shopping Thybulle and the No. 23 pick."

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers 'Sources: Sixers trying to create salary cap space for Tucker; shopping Thybulle and No. 23 pick' by Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7097104889 'Sources: Sixers trying to create salary cap space for Tucker; shopping Thybulle and No. 23 pick' by Locked On 76ers - Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN7097104889

Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns could have had Eric Gordon last February but were unwilling to give up a first-round pick. They could have been invaluable when Devin Booker was dealing with hamstring troubles.

Gordon’s outside shooting would have been highlighted in the Suns’ matchup versus the Dallas Mavericks.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Eric Gordon be a better fit for the Phoenix Suns or the Philadelphia 76ers?

The Phoenix Suns or the Philadelphia 76ers could always use a shooter in the mold of Eric Gordon.

Despite the Houston Rockets’ awful season, where they sacrificed everything to develop Jalen Green, Michael Porter Jr. and Alperen Sengun, Gordon was a bright spot.

Gordon made 47.5% of his shots, including a sizzling 41.2% clip from rainbow territory. The 33-year-old was also a steady presence amid Houston’s extremely young core.

Whether it’s with the Phoenix Suns or the Philadelphia 76ers, Eric Gordon will be a sixth man extraordinaire.

Tyrese Maxey usually plays the two-guard beside James Harden in Philly, which will ensure Gordon comes off the bench.

Major Sports Alerts @sports___alerts The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker. The Philadelphia 76ers are interested in Eric Gordon and P.J. Tucker. https://t.co/f1n1alUVrp

It’s basically the same scenario as the Phoenix Suns. Reigning NBA Coach of the Year Monty Williams will certainly keep the All-Star pairing of Chris Paul and Devin Booker. Mikal Bridges has also locked up the small forward spot for the Suns.

Eric Gordon will be a significant addition to both the 76ers and the Suns. He is a dead-eye shooter who can also put the ball down for occasional drives to the basket.

