NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker could be next to leave the Houston Rockets as teams search for an elite defender

Wednesday 13th of January could prove to be a pivotal turning point in the 2020-21 NBA season as the Houston Rockets finally said farewell to legendary guard James Harden. His new team, the Brooklyn Nets, are going all out to win a championship this season with a fear-inducing big-3.

In order to combat Kevin Durant, James Harden's former colleague PJ Tucker, has been involved in NBA Trade Rumors surrounding Brooklyn Nets' Eastern Conference rivals.

NBA Trade Rumors: Houston Rockets forward PJ Tucker offers value as an elite 3-and-D defender

PJ Tucker marks LeBron James in last year's playoffs

As the dust settles on the James Harden trade, focus still remains on the Houston Rockets as fans speculate what moves they might make prior to trade deadline. The Rockets still have several pieces they could move and enter a full rebuild using the multiple draft-picks they received in the Harden deal. Which further raises questions about the future of PJ Tucker, who had voiced his frustration with the franchise in pre-season, saying,

"Nobody wants to be somewhere [that] they don’t want him. There’s certain ways to show that, and it’s not just contract extensions.”

The latest NBA Trade Rumors have suggested that the Houston Rockets will move PJ Tucker by the end of the league's trade deadline, due to his value as a 3-and-D forward. Tucker has been a stalwart for the franchise over the last three seasons and was a leader on the roster that was bereft of any leadership.

Multiple executives believe the Rockets will eventually trade PJ Tucker by the trade deadline, per @MikeAScotto



"He will have value in the East, especially to combat Giannis and Durant. I can see Miami going after PJ and maybe even Boston." pic.twitter.com/sokheYljQp — NBA Central (@TheNBACentral) January 14, 2021

Combined with the blockbuster deal made yesterday and the fact Houston Rockets now have a wealth of future picks, it would make sense for them to part with PJ Tucker, who is already being targeted by multiple based on latest NBA Trade rumors.

According to the report by Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, multiple executives feel that PJ Tucker could be traded to one of Brooklyn Nets' Eastern Conferences rivals. The 35-year old is still capable of offering alot to a team, particularly when they go up against the likes of Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo in the post-season.

If I'm a title-contender, I'm doing what it takes to pry PJ Tucker from Houston — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) January 13, 2021

There are several strong defensive units in the East, including the Boston Celtics and Milwaukee Bucks who could look to make a deal with the Houston Rockets. Considering his vocal displeasure before the season, Rafael Stone may be happy to move Tucker on despite his valuable contribution to a defense struggling at 22nd spot this season.

PJ Tucker would be a solid addition to multiple teams rotations or as a starter. This year, Tucker has averaged 5.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.2 steals. Not only has he been one of the Houston Rockets high-level defenders, he has also averaged 36% from beyond the arc throughout his career.

