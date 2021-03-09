NBA Trade Rumors: PJ Tucker's future remains unstable as Houston Rockets struggle to negotiate a suitable price

PJ Tucker has been a popular name in this year's NBA trade rumors as the Houston Rockets continue to find suitors for the veteran star. The latest reports suggest that his current employers have been unreasonable in their asking price for him.

PJ Tucker has been gathering interest from several teams for a while now. However, it remains to be seen which team will go ahead and match the demands set by the Rockets for their forward.

The Miami Heat is one such team that has shown interest in securing PJ Tucker's services. As per the latest reports from Bleacher Report, though, the Rockets apparently asked for either Duncan Robinson or Tyler Herro in exchange.

The two players are valuable and way too young compared to 35-year-old PJ Tucker, which makes it difficult for Tucker to secure a move to the Heat.

PJ Tucker is currently on an expiring contract worth $7.9 million, which makes him an easy trade target for teams. However, the Rockets' inconsistency in their asking price is now becoming a stumbling block as they continue to struggle to find a suitable trade partner for him.

Harden showing love to PJ Tucker and his former teammates 🤝 pic.twitter.com/3i6yiWznq8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 4, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: How can PJ Tucker slot into Miami Heat's plans?

PJ Tucker has been one of the best defenders in the NBA for a while now

Assuming the Rockets and the Heat find a way to make this trade happen with the former asking for a reasonable price, Tucker could be a great addition to the Heat roster. PJ Tucker is well-known for his solid defense and can come off the bench to play rotation minutes for either of the three frontcourt stars.

He can feature as a small-ball center and isn't afraid of defending players above his size category either. PJ Tucker isn't the greatest scorer or an active shooter but can still create space for himself on the court and shoot the occasional three's from the corner when needed.

With the Miami Heat looking bleak whenever Jimmy Butler or Bam Adebayo are absent from the lineup, PJ Tucker's addition can help them tremendously and also let the two stars rest more, which hasn't been the case at all.

He also brings an experience worth 15 seasons along with him and can prove to be a key component for the team in the post-season. Overall, Tucker is a proven performer and has shown that on multiple occasions in his previous three seasons with the Houston Rockets.

PJ Tucker hits the open 3 after Curry fails to get back on defense. pic.twitter.com/dfzmHhwlQx — RealGM (@RealGM) May 17, 2018