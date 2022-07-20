NBA Trade Rumors: Plenty of doubt around the NBA over the Nets taking Russell Westbrook in a Kyrie Irving deal

The Russell Westbrook saga in Los Angeles continues as contradictory rumors continue surfacing. Many reports suggest the LA Lakers are all in on getting Kyrie Irving. Others suggest the Lakers don't have enough assets to orchestrate a trade.
Russell Westbrook and his longtime agent, Thad Foucher, parted ways after 14 years. Foucher cited "irreconcilable differences" and disagreements over Westbrook's next move for the dissolution of their partnership. Westbrook reportedly wants out of LA and his former agent Thad Foucher believed his best move was to stay with new coach Darvin Ham.
There is widespread doubt in the NBA that Rob Pelinka can trade for Kyrie Irving. Hoops Wire's Sam Amico wrote:
"There is plenty of doubt around the NBA whether the Nets would take back Westbrook in an Irving deal. In fact, it is believed the Nets have no interest in Westbrook at all — as a member of the team, or as a buyout candidate."
The doubt around a potential Irving trade arose because no team wanted Westbrook, including the Brooklyn Nets. He depreciated his market value after a poor 2021-22 NBA season. The Nets don't even view him as a worthy buyout candidate.
What is Russell Westbrook's value in the open market?
Russell Westbrook had his worst statistical season since his sophomore year. Many analysts and fans have labeled him a liability and blame him for the Lakers missing the play-in tournament.
Westbrook struggled shooting this past season. He shot 44% from the field, 29% from three-point range and just 66% from the free throw line. He shot 85% from the charity stripe during his MVP season.
Westbrook was also second in the league in turnovers. So, in addition to poor shooting, the nine-time All-Star also turned the ball over at a historic rate.
Westbrook struggled on defense as well. Former coach Frank Vogel had to bench him in certain late-game situations.
