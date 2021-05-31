NBA Trade Rumors: Rival executives believe Bradley Beal could be a target for multiple teams including the Philadelphia 76ers and Golden State Warriors 

Bradley Beal could be nearing the end of his frustrating tenure with the Washington Wizards, and the latest NBA trade rumors suggest multiple teams could look to trade for him.

The Wizards made it to the 2021 NBA playoffs after a hard-fought regular season campaign but have now slumped to a 3-0 deficit in their first-round series against the Philadelphia 76ers. It's another disappointing pill for All-Star Bradley Beal to swallow, who is now on the brink of yet another early playoff elimination in his career.

NBA Trade Rumors: Bradley Beal could be on the move, according to rival executives

Bradley Beal

Bradley Beal has been subject to various NBA trade rumors in recent years. But with him entering the prime of his career and early eliminations likely to be the fate of the Wizards for the next few years, he could finally decide to play elsewhere.

As reported by Howard Beck of Sports Illustrated:

"The Wizards have made the playoffs just five times in Beal’s nine years, falling in the second round three times, the first round once (and soon to be twice). Which has league insiders asking once again: How much more will Beal tolerate? How long before he says the two words he’s repeatedly vowed not to utter: Trade me. No one professes to know Beal’s intentions, but rival scouts and executives have believed for months that a day of reckoning is near—as in this summer."

Beal has always pledged his loyalty to the Wizards in the past, but as per Beck's report, an Eastern Conference scout believes it won't be surprising if he makes a U-turn on his stance. Here's what the scout said:

“He’s been adamant. But yeah, it wouldn’t surprise people if he had an about-face on that and said, `Enough of this.’”

With Bradley Beal peaking in his career and scoring at such an efficient rate yearly, multiple teams would love to have him on their roster. Speaking about the same, the scout said teams will "pounce" on the opportunity to trade for the star.

Bradley Beal is catching fire in Philly 🔥



24 PTS

11/15 FG

3 REB

33.6 FPTS pic.twitter.com/GCkhzHCEjZ — NBA Fantasy (@NBAFantasy) May 27, 2021

Beck has mentioned six teams and the bids they could make for Bradley Beal if he does hit the market this summer. Here's what he wrote:

"The Warriors could make a bid, dangling rookie center James Wiseman and Minnesota’s lottery pick. The Pelicans could offer an wealth of picks (via the Lakers and Bucks), along with Ingram. If the 76ers flame out in the coming weeks, perhaps they consider the (long-speculated) Ben Simmons-for-Beal swap. The Heat have few top-shelf assets, but could get creative and make a bid. Ditto the Mavericks. Maybe the Knicks, armed with two Dallas picks and R.J. Barrett, make a run."

With the Washington Wizards' season likely to end as soon as Monday night, it will be interesting to see how Bradley Beal deals with the situation. This will probably be one of the biggest highlights of this coming offseason.