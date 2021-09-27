NBA Trade Rumors: Russell Westbrook took control of the situation to seal his move to LA Lakers

The latest NBA trade rumors suggest that Russell Westbrook played a vital role in securing his move to the LA Lakers this offseason.

Westbrook was keen to return to Los Angeles and play for his hometown franchise in the upcoming season. According to Bill Oram, Shams Charania and Sam Amick of The Athletic, sources said, "Westbrook took control of his own situation." Here's what the full report mentioned:

""(Westbrook) took control of his situation," a source told The Athletic. The 32-year-old was among a handful of players being considered by Lakers executives, LeBron James and other team members looking to bring a third star to play alongside James and Anthony Davis. Westbrook, a Los Angeles native, engaged in the discussions and believed he was finally returning home."

The deal wasn't finalized quickly, though. In fact, the LA Lakers did not even have a trade available for Russell Westbrook until the morning of NBA Draft day. But Westbrook was adamant to secure a move to the Purple and Gold. When he found out the Lakers were possibly acquiring Buddy Hield, he conveyed his desire to be traded to Washington Wizards owner Ted Leonsis.

Here's what The Athletic reported regarding this matter:

"Westbrook received a tip on the morning of the NBA Draft on July 29, that Lakers GM Rob Pelinka had no trade for him available and was going to move on to a possible Buddy Hield deal with the Kings. All he wanted, by any means, was to be a Laker," the source said."

"Westbrook contacted Leonsis, and the Wizards softened their stance. Within hours, Pelinka and the Lakers had scrapped their talks for Hield and instead traded Kyle Kuzma, Montrezl Harrell and Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, along with the No. 22 pick in that night's draft, to the Wizards for Westbrook."

The LA Lakers' trade for Russell Westbrook eventually ended up being a five-team trade, including the Brooklyn Nets, San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers and the Washington Wizards.

NBA Trade Rumors: Will Russell Westbrook fit in with the LA Lakers?

Los Angeles Lakers introduce Russell Westbrook.

Russell Westbrook to the LA Lakers was a blockbuster trade. However, not everyone seemed to be a fan of the move. Many believed he wouldn't fit well alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis. All three players are sub-par long-range shooters and that would only worsen the LA Lakers' floor spacing issues.

On top of that, James and Westbrook are ball-dominant players. They have been the alphas on their respective teams for the longest time. Several fans and analysts felt there could be issues between the two players in that regard.

Nevertheless, as per NBA trade rumors, LeBron James and Anthony Davis are willing to switch roles to accommodate Russell Westbrook. The trio even met at James' home to discuss the idea of them playing together.

Westbrook was also brought in to fill the need for an additional playmaker. So far, it was James who was leading the team in that department. He will be turning 37 by end of this year, though, and the LA Lakers want him to stay fresh during the playoffs.

Overall, the LA Lakers might take time to figure out Russell Westbrook's fit in the squad. But they are likely to find a suitable way to get the best out of him as the season progresses.

