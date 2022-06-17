NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs eyeing Indiana Pacers' big to bolster their frontcourt

The San Antonio Spurs have emerged as a suitor for Myles Turner of the Indiana Pacers, as reported by Evan Massey, an insider for Hoop Analysis.

"The San Antonio Spurs are among the teams showing interest in a trade for Pacers' big man Myles Turner, per league source," Massey tweeted. "Plenty of teams trying to figure out a deal with Indiana for Turner."

The Spurs' top trade assets are their ninth, 20th, 25th and 38th draft picks and center Jakob Poeltl.

According to Spotrac, Turner is on a four-year deal, totaling $80 million (of which $70 million was guaranteed at the time of signing). He will be an unrestricted free-agent after the upcoming season.

Turner started 42 games for Indiana this season, averaging 12.9 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.0 assists per game on 50.9-33.3-75.2 shooting splits.

Myles Turner has been in several trade conversations besides the San Antonio Spurs with his impending free-agency

Myles Turner along with Malcolm Brogdons are Indiana Pacers' two top trade assets.

As reported by Jake Fischer and Marc Stein, Myles Turner has been touted for trades with the New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors.

After trading away Domantas Sabonis and acquiring Tyrese Haliburton, the Indiana Pacers are eyeing a fully fledged rebuild. Thus, Turner has aggressively hit the trade block.

The majority of these trades result in, more or less, one thing: an exchange between Turner/Turner and Brogdon for draft picks.

A trade with the Charlotte Hornets would result in an exchange between Turner and the No. 15 pick, as reported by Stein.

As reported by Fischer, the trade outlined by the New York Knicks is as follows:

"The Knicks have also been linked to Brogdon in recent days by league personnel. New York is known to have interest in trading up from the No. 11 pick, with a perceived target of Purdue combo guard Jaden Ivey. (via) Bleacher Report

"Brogdon has been mentioned as one of several potential backup options for the Knicks to plug their hole at starting point guard. "

A sign-and-trade with Phoenix is also a possibility.

The #NBA



"League personnel have also whispered in recent days about a potential sign-and-trade of Ayton to Indiana for Myles Turner."



"League personnel have also whispered in recent days about a potential sign-and-trade of Ayton to Indiana for Myles Turner."

Another prospect reported by Fischer involves Indiana trading the No. 31 pick and Cleveland's 2023 first-round draft pick that was acquired in a trade involving Caris LeVert.

Turner, the No. 11 pick in 2015, made the All-Rookie team and has led the NBA in blocks twice, including a career-best 3.4 per game in 2020-21.

