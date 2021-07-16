NBA Trade Rumors: San Antonio Spurs join the Ben Simmons sweepstakes 

NBA trade rumors surrounding Ben Simmons' future continue to swirl around, with the latest reports suggesting that the San Antonio Spurs are among teams interested in him.

The Spurs are looking to rebuild around their young core. They will have a significant amount of cap space this summer that could be utilized to bring in key changes. The team's veteran players, DeMar DeRozan, Rudy Gay and Patty Mills, are entering free agency and are unlikely to re-sign.

That gives the San Antonio Spurs plenty of resources and options to consider this off-season with regards to playing their way back into contention with some key acquisitions. As per Evan Massey of the NBA Analysis Network, the Spurs are among several teams eyeing a trade for Philadelphia 76ers' All-Star guard Ben Simmons. He said:

"Count the Spurs in among the teams very interested in trading for Ben Simmons, per league source to @HoopAnalysisNet. San Antonio has plenty of young talent they could use in a deal along with picks. Something to keep an eye on."

As mentioned by Massey, the San Antonio Spurs have plenty of young talent to offer the Sixers. But recent NBA trade rumors suggest that Daryl Morey's front office may only consider a deal that would see an All-Star caliber player go the other way in exchange for Simmons.

The 76ers are open to trading Ben Simmons and would like “an All-Star-caliber player in return,” per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/z5jjNMdKwm — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 13, 2021

So it is still uncertain if the Sixers would like to see the likes of Dejounte Murray and Derrick White included in a deal that sends their All-Star guard away. As per NBA trade rumors, Murray and White are two very gettable assets, so they will likely be on the trade block if the San Antonio Spurs are looking to be a busy side in the open market.

Dejounte Murray and Derrick White could both be gettable from the Spurs, sources tell @talkhoops, making them a team to keep an eye on around the draft.



🆕 NBA Mock Draft: https://t.co/sz3uYkNdCB pic.twitter.com/bhXp8MHPoj — The Athletic NBA (@TheAthleticNBA) July 9, 2021

NBA Trade Rumors: Exploring Ben Simmons' fit with the San Antonio Spurs

Ben Simmons

Ben Simmons will not instantly turn the San Antonio Spurs into heavyweights in the Western Conference. They will likely make the playoffs, though.

He averaged 14.3 points, 7.3 rebounds and 6.9 assists per game during the 2020-21 NBA regular season. Adding these numbers to his defensive prowess and ability to guard players in every position, he would definitely add a lot of value to any team.

The Philadelphia 76ers consider Joel Embiid as their main man, which makes sense why they wouldn't mind trading Ben Simmons in the off-season. Simmons was key in their elimination from the playoffs as well.

Moreover, playing under an experienced coach like Greg Popovich will always come in handy for Ben Simmons to improve his offensive game, an area that he has struggled with a lot.

If the San Antonio Spurs use their cap space wisely and bring in quality shooters and scorers who could fit well with Simmons, they could walk back into playoff contention as early as next season.

Edited by Bhargav